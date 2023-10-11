Pitcairn Names New Head of Wealth Management

As the renowned family office begins a second century of success, internal promotions ensure continuation of superior client experience

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, a true family office celebrating a full century of serving ultra-high-net-worth families, is pleased to announce the promotion of two key executives. Effective immediately, J. Matthew McCarte, CFP®, CTFA, will now oversee all relationship management teams at the firm in the role of Managing Director, Head of Wealth Management. Reporting directly to Matt will be Managing Director Karen Carlson, CFP®, who will assume the role of leading the Ultra-High-Net-Worth Relationship Management team. Their promotions come on the heels of Pitcairn's recently announced leadership transition as Andrew L. Busser, currently President, Family Office will assume the role of CEO from Leslie Voth who continues as Chairman.

"Matt and Karen are both outstanding leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering a client experience that is truly outstanding," said Busser. "They are both experienced leaders who have contributed greatly to making Pitcairn the firm it is today and what we plan to become over the next hundred years. We are pleased to recognize their dedication, abilities, and contributions to Pitcairn's success, and we congratulate them on this milestone."

Matt recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with Pitcairn. As a relationship management team leader, he has been responsible for developing, implementing, and monitoring financial plans for many ultra-high-net-worth families. Matt's primary focus has been on succession planning, generational wealth transfer planning, strategic and tactical asset allocation, as well tax optimization strategies. He is a member of Pitcairn's Investment Strategy Committee, the Strategic Leadership and Family Office Leadership Councils, and has over 25 years of wealth management experience.

Matt has an MBA in Finance from Villanova University and a BA in Economics from Ursinus College. He holds the designations of Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor and is a member of the Institute of Certified Bankers.

As a Managing Director and Relationship Manager, Karen, who has been with Pitcairn for 13 years, advises multi-generational families. She is primarily responsible for developing, implementing, and monitoring long-term comprehensive financial plans, focused on asset allocation, portfolio management, and tax planning, which meet clients' short-term needs and long-term objectives. She is also a member of Pitcairn's Strategic Leadership, Family Office Leadership, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Councils.

Prior to assuming her current responsibilities, Karen served as a Personal Financial Analyst performing accounting and financial analysis for clients in areas of comprehensive financial planning. She began her career at Pitcairn as a Client Account Administrator, providing daily support to multi-generational client families and serving as their point person. Karen earned a BA from the University of Scranton, holds the designation of Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), and is an FFI Fellow.

Pitcairn was established in 1923, but the story really began forty years earlier in 1883, when John Pitcairn founded the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, today known as the Fortune 500 Company PPG Industries, which built the family fortune. It was his three sons who established the single-family office. Today's multi-family office, incorporated as a trust company, has 73 employees (49% female), a 100% open architecture platform of family-focused investments with more than $7 billion in advised assets, and offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, DC, and a presence in Florida.

