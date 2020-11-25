Pitch Competition for Musical Short Films by Academy Awards® Accredited Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia and AMUSE INC., a Company Creating and Providing High Quality Entertainment

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Awards® accredited Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, the biggest international short film festivals in Asia & AMUSE Inc., who provide entertainment content from Japan to the world have joined forces again for the 2nd Musical Short Pitch Competition to support the development of new ideas & creativity. The competition is calling out for entries not only from filmmakers but also from a wide range of creators, artists & writers with a brilliant idea. The winning pitch, the AMUSE Musical Pitch Award, will be announced at the SSFF & ASIA 2021 due to be held in June. The winner will receive a cash prize & the chance to realize the pitch with AMUSE INC.

SSFF & ASIA will be in its 23rd edition next year & as an international short film festival, have focused on developing the new genre of "music x film"style of filmmaking through our worldwide network of young filmmakers, production companies & actors while expanding our Music Shorts & Music Video competitions.

AMUSE has not only produced entertainment content in Japan, but has also invested in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," which was nominated in 12 categories at the 67th Tony Awards & won six awards, including the Best Musical Award & brought to Japan the gospel musical "MAMA, I WANT TO SING" in the past. AMUSE has invested, produced & brought to Japan high-quality international entertainment.

By combining our organizations, we will gather innovative and unique projects & ideas from creators worldwide & develop those projects as entertainment both in Japan and abroad. We would greatly appreciate your cooperation with publicity for this project.

SSFF & ASIA & the AMUSE held a post-festival conference with the winning author of the 1st competition, Bradley Porter, for his pitch "Sleep Singing," as well as the other finalists of the competition & we are moving forward with making it into a short film.

"I love musicals. For me, musicals are the purest form of cinema. By being selected for this project, I have come one step closer to realizing my dream of making a short film & coming to Japan. I'm really looking forward to it!" - Bradley Porter

