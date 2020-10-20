Pitch Launches Publicly, Introducing the World to Beautiful, Collaborative Presentations

BERLIN, Germany, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 25,000 teams in over 134 countries already on board, Pitch today launches its collaborative presentation software to a global audience. Pitch empowers designers and non-designers alike to collaborate effortlessly in creating beautiful, high-impact presentations faster than ever. As remote work becomes normalized, Pitch is the latest of a new breed of tools that help make teamwork seamless, exemplified by its latest innovation: a unique, built-in live video collaboration feature.

Pitch is uncompromisingly good presentation software for modern teams. There's no need to choose between speed, collaboration, and aesthetics ? Pitch has it all. With a centralized workspace, easy-to-brand templates, an intuitive editing experience, and smart workflows, teams can work together to present what's next.

While still in private beta, Pitch attracted significant attention for its intuitive approach to presentation software, including raising more than $50 million in early investment from Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the founders of Instagram; Eric Yuan, the CEO and founder of Zoom; and venture capital firms including Index Ventures, Thrive Capital, BlueYard, and The Slack Fund. Today, thousands of users all around the world are creating beautiful and effective presentations with Pitch, including teams at industry leaders like Grammarly, Intercom, and Notion.

"I have always believed that focusing on one thing and doing it well is the key to building great products. Pitch has done exactly that — built the future of presentation software from the ground up — and it shows," said Kevin Systrom, former CEO and Co-Founder of Instagram. "Pitch combines the best elements of consumer software — slick design, ease of use, and fun — with the power of business software. It's absolutely part of the new breed of business software that people will be delighted to use."

With Pitch, there's no need to choose between speed, collaboration, and aesthetics. With a centralized workspace, easy-to-brand templates, an intuitive editing experience, and smart workflows, teams can create professional-looking presentations with significantly less time and effort. Pitch is also the first presentation software that supports built-in live video that enables teams to create and collaborate in real-time while all staying on the same page. Powerful integrations allow users to connect their presentations directly to data sources, with Google Sheets or Google Analytics available at launch and significantly more planned for the future. A collection of other innovative features help teams track progress and delegate work while keeping presentations on brand and in sync.

Says Eric Yuan, CEO and founder of Zoom: "Pitch is a game-changer for enabling truly collaborative work. The world is now remote-first, and few tools have risen to occasion. Pitch has redefined presentations — one of the most business-critical yet criminally stagnant software categories — and put collaboration front and center. On top of that, Pitch makes creating presentations efficient, inspiring, and even fun. I'm excited to be a part of their journey."

With Pitch, users get access to:

Workspaces to centralize a company's most important ideas. Teams can create and collaborate on presentations across the company or in small groups. An unlimited number of branded presentations and templates can be created and stored in a workspace, rapidly speeding up the creation of beautifully on-brand presentations.

Collaborative workflows help teams track progress on presentations, delegate work, and provide quick feedback on slides.

Advanced real-time collaboration to help teams of all types — co-located, distributed, and remote — work together effectively, offline or online, across multiple platforms.

"Millions of presentations are created each day, yet the majority of those who use existing presentation software hate the experience. The entire software stack for modern teams has been transformed. But somehow we're still locked in by presentation software created in the '80s. Pitch is a fresh start," said Christian Reber, Co-Founder and CEO of Pitch. "It's a completely new take on how we work together. Great presentations drive great decisions and shape organizations. I firmly believe millions of hours of productivity can be reclaimed, with modern software that empowers teams." Reber and his Pitch co-founders previously built the task management application Wunderlist, ultimately selling to Microsoft in 2015. They started their second venture together in Berlin and have been in beta since October 2019.

Beginning today, anyone can sign up for Pitch and use its web, Windows, or macOS apps. Pitch is free for anyone to use but also offers a Pro plan for more established teams that's priced at $10 per user, per month. Both plans offer unlimited presentations, templates, and custom fonts. At launch, the Pro plan includes advanced privacy around folders, customizable permissions, and video upload.

Pitch is uncompromisingly good presentation software that enables modern teams to craft and distribute beautiful presentations more effectively. With a focus on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features, Pitch works the way people do — with others, in real-time, online or offline, and across devices. That's why thousands of teams, including those at Grammarly, Intercom, and Notion, love using Pitch to present what's next. Founded by the team that created Wunderlist, Pitch has raised $50 million in funding to date.

Introducing Pitch

