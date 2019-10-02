PitchBook and RSRCHXchange to Create Comprehensive Marketplace for Private and Public Financial Research

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, has entered into an agreement with Liquidnet's RSRCHXchange a leading marketplace and aggregator of institutional research, to offer PitchBook clients access to RSRCHXchange's extensive marketplace of institutional broker research in 2020.

RSRCHXchange's virtual library will be accessible through PitchBook's Research Center, which includes PitchBook's best-in-class research on private asset classes and emerging technology sectors as well as Morningstar equity research. Together, PitchBook and RSRCHXchange will create one of the most comprehensive online research marketplaces covering both the private and public financial markets. Additionally, this integration enables RSRCHXchange providers to easily extend their reach to a large and growing private market client base leveraging their existing research feed, access controls and intellectual property protection.

"At RSRCHXchange, it's our mission to be at the forefront of financial technology innovation and provide access to the most relevant research to our asset management clients. As the financial markets evolve, we recognize the benefit to our research providers of extending their reach to private equity, venture capital and others in the private market audience," said Vicky Sanders, co-founder of RSRCHXchange. "PitchBook is a best-in-breed resource for the private market data and research, making them an ideal integration partner."

According to a recent report from PitchBook, The Private Markets: A Decade of Growth, investors are increasingly evaluating investment opportunities across public and private capital markets more holistically. PitchBook's Research Center will soon be Powered by RSRCHXchange, offering PitchBook clients access to third party research from bulge bracket banks, brokers and independent research providers, along with leading private market research. Users can purchase subscriptions and individual reports from new research providers they discover in the RSRCHXchange marketplace, as well as access research from providers with whom users have pre-existing relationships. The integration extends key RSRCHXchange functionality to easily search, discover and read reports efficiently.

Acquired by Liquidnet earlier this year, RSRCHXchange currently works with more than 400 leading banks, brokers and independent providers covering all asset classes in major financial markets around the globe. Research providers can broaden their distribution of research services across new and existing customer segments, in compliance with MiFID II. The integration with PitchBook underlines Liquidnet's mission of using technology to connect the world's investors with the world's investments.

"It's never been more important for institutional investors to have a holistic understanding of private and public financial markets and the underlying factors indicative of emerging trends. As we work towards building the premier platform of cross-market data and research, access to third-party broker research is paramount," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "RSRCHXchange was one of the first to emerge in the unbundled research market to help investors consume relevant research in the newly evolved space. Its innovative cloud-based research library and marketplace arms our clients with the insights they need to make more informed decisions and readily spot competitive advantages."

The integration of Liquidnet's RSRCHXchange service aligns with PitchBook's mission to deliver meaningful insights into evolving capital markets. In addition to expanding its global private market data and asset class research, PitchBook recently launched a new institutional-grade research product providing in-depth analysis on nascent and emerging technology sectors. The company has also accelerated the integration of public financial data with coverage of over 51,000 active public companies across 89 countries and added more than 225,000 Morningstar equity research reports and models since December 2018. In combination with PitchBook's best-in-class private and public equity research, PitchBook's new Research Center Powered by RSRCHXchange will offer unprecedented visibility into the both public and private capital markets.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 40,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About RSRCHXchange, a Liquidnet Company

Acquired by Liquidnet in May 2019, RSRCHXchange is an award-winning marketplace and aggregator for institutional research. The RSRCHX platform enables asset management firms to read, purchase and monitor research and analyst interactions from banks, brokers and boutique providers in a more efficient and transparent way. It is a one-stop-shop for consuming research in compliance with MiFID II and accessing the newly evolving paid-for research market. With RSRCHX, research providers can monetise their research services with new customers while also distributing to existing clients in a compliant and secure way. RSRCHX was launched in 2015 by an experienced industry team and has grown its user base to over 1,200 buy side firms and over 400 research providers. RSRCHXchange is now part of Liquidnet's Investment Analytics division, empowering fund managers and analysts with next-generation investment decision making solutions. To find out more, visit www.rsrchxchange.com or follow us on Twitter @rsrchx

