PitchBook Establishes Office in Hong Kong to Support Growing Customer-Base & Accelerate Greater China Data Initiatives

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it has expanded its presence in APAC by establishing an office in Hong Kong and offering 24/5 support for clients based in the region. This marks the seventh office location for PitchBook's workforce, which has grown to nearly 1,500 employees globally. In addition to its increased presence and customer support in APAC, PitchBook has also built an authoritative venture capital (VC) dataset in Greater China, increasing its coverage of VC investment rounds by 380% since 2018, and has immediate plans to expand coverage to include private equity (PE). Despite the turbulent year, PitchBook continues to invest in its global expansion initiatives, underscoring its mission to provide global clients with access to the most powerful collection of data and insights.

"Over the last several years, this region has experienced a boom in investment activity, making it imperative for PitchBook to establish a presence in the market," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "We've worked hard to ensure we're not only available to our global client-base, but that we're also continuing to invest in growing our data coverage across Asia. Our newly established office in Hong Kong will be instrumental in helping us better serve our clients and provide the transparency needed to develop winning investment strategies."

Located within Morningstar's Hong Kong office, PitchBook's office opens with a team of three staff members dedicated to providing 24/5 customer support in the region. Over the next six months, PitchBook expects to grow the team to seven full time employees. PitchBook's increasing presence in Hong Kong reflects the strong acceleration of global VC and PE investment activity in the region, which has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. The maturing ecosystem requires PitchBook to be embedded in the community to better serve its clients. Since 2016, PitchBook has increased its APAC customer-base by more than 200%, serving notable companies like Rakuten, Huawei and TATA.

In addition to its office presence in Hong Kong, PitchBook also established a dedicated team of Researchers to capture proprietary datasets on Greater China investment activity. In just two years, PitchBook has increased its coverage of Greater China-based VC universe companies by 200%, VC investors by 180% and VC rounds by 380%. This makes PitchBook an authoritative data resource on Greater China VC. Looking ahead, PitchBook will continue expanding its coverage of the Greater China PE and VC ecosystem by capturing PE Growth investments and enhancing its datasets on funds, limited partners and general partners.

About PitchBook

