PitchBook Expands Coverage in Asia with New Report on Greater China Venture Capital Activity

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the release of a new bi-annual report on Greater China venture activity that showed VC financings within the region have drastically increased since 2015 as disruptive startups and investors continue to rapidly develop businesses despite regulatory uncertainty. PitchBook's Institutional Research Group found annual investment in Greater China is on pace to significantly grow year-over-year and could exceed $100 billion by year's end – only the second time on record following the last high-water mark of $129.1 billion in 2018. Exit opportunities appear strong as well heading into the second half of the year, with annual exit value on pace to reach new highs. That said, recent scrutiny and new legislation from Chinese regulators could be a headwind for companies attempting to list on overseas stock exchanges. For now, the ecosystem is generating sufficient exits to continue its rapid growth trajectory.

To download PitchBook's Greater China Venture report, click here .

"A multitude of factors have converged to make Greater China an attractive market for both domestic and foreign VC investors in recent years, including an expanding middle class, accelerated mobile adoption and high-tech initiatives from economic development councils," said Cameron Stanfill, lead VC analyst at PitchBook. "This regularly released report will help investors uncover new opportunities, track existing trends and perform due diligence in the rapidly evolving ecosystem."

PitchBook will further expand its research and data offerings in APAC in the coming months to better serve global clients and ensure they have the insights and transparency needed to develop winning investment strategies. In 2020, PitchBook established a Hong Kong office to provide 24/5 support to its rapidly growing client base in the region and grew its dedicated team of researchers to bolster proprietary datasets.

Through the Greater China Venture report, clients gain access to vital analysis on deal, exit and fundraising activity in Greater China and spotlights on sectors like software, hardware, commercial services, and consumer goods & recreation. See below for key findings:

Relative to pandemic-mired 2020, the pace of deals in H1 2021 has been robust with $56.0 billion invested across 2,366 deals.

invested across 2,366 deals. Nondomestic investors, seeing opportunity to invest in first-in-class startups in a rapidly growing market, participated in nearly a fourth of Greater China's VC deals in H1 2021.

VC deals in H1 2021. Mega-deal activity in H1 2021 has been robust, with 113 mega-deals accounting for $36.7 billion of capital. At its current pace, annual mega-deal count will likely set a record high in 2021.

of capital. At its current pace, annual mega-deal count will likely set a record high in 2021. First-time financings rose, with $4.2 billion of capital deployed through H1, veering from the downward trend seen since 2015.

of capital deployed through H1, veering from the downward trend seen since 2015. VC exits within Greater China have soared in recent years, with H1 already notching $137.5 billion in exit value across 99 exits.

have soared in recent years, with H1 already notching in exit value across 99 exits. So far in 2021, 20 $1 billion+ exits have been completed – 19 of which were public offerings.

To download PitchBook's Greater China Venture report, click here .

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 60,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

SOURCE PitchBook

Related Links

https://pitchbook.com/

