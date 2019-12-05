PitchBook Expands Four Global Offices to Support Rapid Growth

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it has substantially grown its global footprint by adding nearly 50,000 square feet across its four office locations in Seattle, New York, London and San Francisco. PitchBook now occupies four floors in its downtown Seattle headquarters, three floors in Manhattan and relocated to new offices in both San Francisco and London. The investment in office space is to accommodate PitchBook's growing workforce, which has more than doubled since 2016, totaling nearly 1,200 employees worldwide.

"As our product userbase nears 33,000 users and we look to accelerate our innovative roadmap, our operations need to grow and scale to support," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "This rapid growth, especially in EMEA, is key as we work to add even more differentiated datasets and workflow tools that meet the needs of our global clients."

PitchBook's mission to deliver meaningful insights into the evolving capital markets has enabled it to maintain a 95% CAGR for the last 10 years, while growing its customer base to include top performing firms and Fortune 500 companies. The world's leading corporations rely on PitchBook to make more informed investment and business decisions with access to hard-to-find financial data across the entire private and public financial landscape. To continue delivering world-class data and service to its growing client base, PitchBook needed to expand globally. The new floors and offices will accommodate more than 300 new hires expected in 2020 and over 200 new hires in 2021. PitchBook's European headquarters in London relocated from Morningstar's London office, 1 Oliver's Yard, to Saffron House, 6-10 Kirby St, Holborn, nearly doubling its square footage. Its San Francisco office moved into One Embarcadero Center, 355 Clay Street.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves over 32,500 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

