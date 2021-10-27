PitchBook Expands Institutional Research Group Coverage with New Climate Tech and Cleantech Reports

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today released a new report on the climate tech sector to better help clients and investors navigate a space that has exploded with innovation and investment in recent years. The quarterly report will explore trends and investment in emerging climate technology with a focus on technologies used to decarbonize the economy. Spurred on by the Paris Agreement, capital deployed in climate tech between 2013-2019 grew at five times the overall venture capital growth rate even though climate tech only made up six percent of the total venture capital invested in 2020. Interest in climate tech among venture investors remains high, with a record $30.8 billion invested across 783 deals year-to-date in 2021. The climate tech sector adds to the research firm's already robust list of emerging technology and private market coverage areas from its 24 PitchBook Institutional Research Group analysts. In addition to the climate tech sector, PitchBook will also release a cleantech sector report in early 2022, followed by additional reports on ESG, biotech and private equity activity in the healthcare space.

Click here to download the first quarterly Climate Tech report and here to download the Climate Tech Taxonomy report, which dives into the methodology and explains the transformation from cleantech 1.0 to today's climate tech movement.

"Climate tech is an important and timely addition to the PitchBook Institutional Research Group's coverage areas as investor participation skyrockets and global interest in climate-related issues become pivotal," said Paul Condra, Head of Emerging Technology Research at PitchBook. "PitchBook is a research firm at is core and the Emerging Technology team exemplifies this by working tirelessly to stay ahead of the nascent tech that matters. Our analysts' unmatched expertise and analysis provide the informational edge our clients need to win."

The climate tech sector includes companies developing technologies intended to mitigate or adapt to the effects of climate change. Applications within this sector include renewable energy generation, decarbonization technologies, long duration energy storage, the electrification of transportation, agricultural innovations, industrial process improvements and mining technologies among others.

In addition to PitchBook's global and regional coverage of VC, PE and M&A, the PitchBook Institutional Research Group provides comprehensive quarterly insights on the following disruptive sectors:

Agtech – Scientific research or development of technologies with the purpose of enhancing the sustainability of agriculture.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning – AI & ML in transportation, healthcare, agriculture, financial services, retail, advertising and more.

DevOps – Technologies that aid in the creation, operation and maintenance of software.

Climate tech – Development of technology used to mitigate or adapt to the effects of climate change.

Enterprise health and wellness tech – Prescription tech, customer acquisition tools, clinical trial tech, and operations and care management.

Fintech – Alternative lending, payments and processing, capital markets, consumer finance, financial services IT, insurtech and more.

Foodtech – Plant-based meat and dairy, grocery and meal ordering and delivery, cellular agriculture and meal kits.

Information security – Network security, application security, data security, identity and access management, security operations and endpoint security.

Insurtech – Insurance telematics, insurance domotics, on-demand insurance, peer-to-peer insurance, corporate platforms, cyber insurance and more.

Internet of things – Interconnection of devices with sensors and actuators embedded in physical objects and/or software to improve user experience enabling them to send and receive data.

Mobility tech – Autonomous vehicle hardware and software, shared mobility, car connectivity, electric vehicles and transportation logistics.

Retail health and wellness tech – Consumer-focused healthcare products and services designed to improve personal health & wellness.

Supply chain tech – Last-mile delivery, enterprise supply chain management, freight and warehousing and fulfillment.

