PitchBook Integrates Clinical Trial Data

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the integration of clinical trial data within the PitchBook Platform to inform

investment strategies targeting the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. At launch, PitchBook will integrate data on more than 100,000 active and completed clinical trials, which can be accessed on company profiles. Users will be able to seamlessly track the progress of clinical trials alongside a company's complete financial information, enabling faster and efficient deal sourcing and due diligence workflows.

The biotech and pharma sectors are well-positioned to provide the next wave of high-impact, high-return investment opportunities and investors are capitalizing. Private investment in these sectors has accelerated significantly over the past few years, driven by increased attention on vaccine development throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as well as plateauing innovation in computer hardware and software. In fact, VC deal value in biotech and pharma increased nearly 150% from 2019 to 2021 and average deal size jumped from $16.3M to $28.7M during the same period. However, investment in these sectors carry a different risk profile with limited recourse when trials yield negative results. Progress through clinical trial stages is a key indicator of commercial viability of a new drug or medical device, and thus, demonstrates a company's long-term growth potential.

To source this data, PitchBook has integrated trial data from the U.S. National Library of Medicine, ClinicalTrials.gov. Users will be able to track the maturity of a drug through the clinical trial stages on more than 15,000 company profiles. Access to this data, alongside a company's complete financial history, eliminates the need to leverage multiple tools to assess the value of an opportunity in the clinical trial space.

"The complexity involved in securing regulatory approval for a new drug or study, coupled with the high-risk of investments associated with clinical trials makes investors hesitant to finance opportunities in this sector," said Tristan Reni, Group Product Manager at PitchBook. "Additionally, the time and resources required to discover promising investment opportunities and conduct due diligence workflows, further complicates dealmaking. Leveraging PitchBook's new clinical trial data, users can quickly evaluate investments without cross-referencing multiple databases and stay up to date on biotech and pharma companies primed for success. No other financial data platform provides clinical trial data or this level of IP."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong and serves more than 70,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

