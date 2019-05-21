PitchBook Launches New Research Product to Help Clients Better Understand Emerging Technology Sectors

SEATTLE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today unveiled PitchBook Emerging Technology Research, a new institutional-grade research product providing in-depth analysis on nascent and emerging technology sectors. With today's launch, PitchBook is releasing fulltime analyst coverage on five sectors including mobility, fintech, foodtech, AI/ML and enterprise blockchain solutions. In the coming weeks, new coverage areas will be released, covering supply chain and logistics technology, consumer IoT, cloud technology, cybersecurity and healthtech – other coverage areas will be added as the private markets continue to expand. PitchBook's Emerging Technology Research is intended to replace and supplement the challenging research workflows clients face today. The new research product employs a consistent, investor-focused framework to evaluate sectors, providing sector and sub-segment market size estimates, detailed industry outlooks, opportunity and risk assessments, value chain analysis and more. PitchBook clients can access emerging technology research in the Platform's Research Center.

For more information about PitchBook's Emerging Technology Research, or to gain access, click here.

"It's never been more important to gain a comprehensive view into the emerging industries, sectors and companies driving the private markets and disrupting public markets," said Nizar Tarhuni, Director of Research and Analysis at PitchBook. "Prior to launching our Emerging Technology Research, we regularly received requests from clients to create industry-focused research that allowed them to develop conviction around the growth trajectories of various industries and risks in those spaces, among many other use cases. These requests continued to accelerate, which led us on a 12-month project to develop research prototypes that suited our clients' needs."

As the private markets continue to grow in size and complexity, the ability to quickly develop sector and company-specific market analysis is a competitive differentiator. According to a 2017 PitchBook survey of 204 GPs, LPs, investment banks and service providers, two-thirds of respondents claimed third-party research played an important role in identifying and evaluating investment opportunities. Yet, more than a quarter of respondents said the amount of emerging technology research currently available to them was inadequate. The survey went on to find that thematic research on topics impacting PE and VC was the most highly sought-after research area (24%), followed by emerging technology sectors and business models (21%).

Unique from PitchBook's existing asset class-focused research, its new Emerging Technology Research employs an investor-first mindset to present the critical information needed when identifying and evaluating investable segments within new and emerging technology sectors. Leveraging the new research product, clients spanning investment banks, corporate development teams and PE and VC firms will save time and improve the quality of their initial deal discovery and execution processes. The thorough, yet digestible research uncovers the main drivers behind new industries, enabling clients to develop more sophisticated M&A pitch decks, IPO pitches and industry analysis. The offering is complete with quarterly deep-dive sector reports, timely thematic research notes, analyst access and webinar presentations. Each sector report includes the following components:

Sector and sub-segment market size forecasts

Business model utilization analysis

Sector key performance indicators

Key industry drivers

Company and investor ecosystems (market maps)

Industry outlooks

Opportunity and risk assessments

Value chain analysis

For more information about PitchBook's Emerging Technology Research, or to gain access, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 24,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

SOURCE PitchBook

Related Links

http://pitchbook.com

