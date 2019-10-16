PitchBook Leads European Expansion with Appointment of London Managing Director

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the appointment of Brett Kaluza as Managing Director of its European Headquarters in London. In his new role, Kaluza will oversee business operations of PitchBook's London office, in addition to maintaining his core responsibilities as Vice President of Customer Success. To accommodate PitchBook's growth in Europe, PitchBook will also be relocating to Saffron House, 6-10 Kirby St, Holborn, London EC1N 8EQ, in late October 2019. The investment in PitchBook's European headquarters underscores PitchBook's commitment to delivering on global expansion initiatives across its data, product and global operations.

"PitchBook has long served international markets, delivering unique and differentiated insights on the evolving capital markets, while also providing impeccable client service," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "The appointment of Brett and our continued investment in growing our European operations will allow us to further accelerate our innovation roadmap and add even more differentiated datasets that meet the needs of our clients."

Kaluza joined PitchBook in 2011 as a Research Associate before transitioning to the Customer Success team, where he held multiple management titles. In August 2017, Kaluza was appointed Vice President of Customer Success, responsible for managing PitchBook's growing customer success team (200+), which provides world-class support to its nearly 40,000 users. As Managing Director of PitchBook London, Kaluza will now oversee the growth of PitchBook's London operations, which will involve informing PitchBook's data and product roadmap in the market, expanding its workforce and adding regional clients. Under his leadership, PitchBook will bolster its coverage of European company valuations, financing rounds, investors, funds and returns and fund commitments. The efforts to enhance data coverage in Europe will be further supported by PitchBook's growing European workforce, which is expected to increase by 50% by the end of 2020. PitchBook's new office, Saffron House, will accommodate the company's growth over the next several years.

"What makes PitchBook great is our ability to go above and beyond for our clients. We're only successful if our customers are – and that drives everything we do," said Brett Kaluza, Managing Director of PitchBook London and VP of Customer Success. "As a financial data provider, we're uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive and differentiated datasets that no one else can offer. Expanding our presence globally will be imperative as we realize this vision. I'm looking forward to growing our European headquarters and offering unmatched data and insights on the global financial markets."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 40,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

