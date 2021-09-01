PitchBook Named Best Workplace by Puget Sound Business Journal for the Seventh Year

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) in the category of businesses with more than 250 employees. Recipients are selected and ranked based on employee satisfaction surveys, which review benefit offerings, leadership transparency, workplace perks and more. A seventh-time winner, PitchBook placed 15th on the 2021 list.

"A few of my many favorite things about PitchBook is our employees' commitment to our core values and company culture. We are a tight-knit team that loves spending time together, which has made this pandemic a challenge," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "Despite the up-and-downs over the last year, our employees have leaned into our values and have never lost sight of our culture or mission, which is helping people win. We've proven we can treat customers as kings, focus on focus, drive excellence, embrace change and make it fun. I'm so proud of the company we've built together."

The Best Workplaces award factors in 30 items across six categories including communication and resources, trust in leadership, team dynamics, personal engagement and more. Companies that made the list had the highest composite scores in an employee survey administered by Quantum Workplaces on behalf of the Puget Sound Business Journal. Winners were honored during a special virtual ceremony on August 26.

To be named a Best Workplace for seven years, it serves as a testament to PitchBook's ongoing commitment to enhancing its company culture and providing personal and professional growth opportunities for its employees. Despite working remotely through the pandemic, PitchBook hosted over 90 employee engagement events and conducted more than 13k hours of trainings across various programs such as diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership and management, technical training and more. The company also welcomed more than 200 new employees during the pandemic, who were successfully onboarded remotely. As PitchBook continues to grow, it will increase investment in programs that provide growth opportunities, promote diversity, equity and inclusion and give back to local communities.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 50,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

