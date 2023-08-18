PitchBook Named Best Workplace for Ninth Year by Puget Sound Business Journal

List Recognizes Top Companies in Washington for Culture, Mission and Values

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) in the Extra Large category of businesses which employ more than 500 employees in Washington. Recipients are selected and ranked based on employee satisfaction surveys, which review benefit offerings, leadership transparency, workplace perks and more. PitchBook placed 7th on the 2023 list, up from 15th in 2022 and 2021.

"Our people are our greatest asset, so creating a workplace culture that promotes professional development and collaborative problem solving continues to be a top priority," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "We encourage employees to take risks and find a better way of doing things every day, which has allowed our team to build trust and support one another through any challenge. This being our ninth year on this ranking validates our approach is working and is something we need to continue as we grow and expand."

The Best Workplaces award factors in 30 standard survey questions across categories including career growth and development, diversity and inclusion, engagement and more. Companies that made the list had the highest overall scores from an employee survey administered by The Business Journals' national research partner, Quantum Workplaces. Winners were honored during a ceremony at T-Mobile Park on August 17.

PitchBook has more than 2,000 employees globally across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. By offering unprecedented access to the private and public equity markets, the PitchBook Platform provides an all-in-one research and analysis tool for investment and research professionals – including VC and PE firms, corporate development teams, investment banks, LPs, lenders, law firms and accounting firms.

About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore and serves more than 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

