PitchBook Named Partner of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena

"We are excited to welcome PitchBook to the Seattle Kraken family," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "PitchBook lives by the value "Customers are King" which is also at the core of our ethos. Partnering with an innovative company, like PitchBook, will allow us to take our collective businesses to new heights."

As suite level sponsor of the new arena, PitchBook will partner with OVG and the Seattle Kraken to reinvent the premium hospitality experience within The PitchBook Suites. Building on the luxury design, the suites will also incorporate various technology installations displaying data-driven stories derived from the PitchBook platform on companies, suite owners or partners of the arena. For example, in support of Amazon's historic Climate Pledge, The PitchBook Suites could showcase the arena's sustainable investments as well as global investment in climate technologies. PitchBook will continue to work closely with OVG, the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena to elevate the premium experience at all events and further advance the arena's vision.

"The way OVG and the Seattle Kraken have approached building this franchise and new arena is truly unique and we're proud to be a part of their vision," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "Not only is the new team bringing excitement to our city, but it's also giving back to Seattle in so many ways – from building the first net-zero carbon certified arena to supporting causes like YouthCare, Community Passageways and the Urban League of Seattle. PitchBook is committed to becoming a true partner of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena by creating premium client and fan experiences and supporting the growth of the franchise."

To help the Seattle Kraken capitalize on growth opportunities, PitchBook will become the exclusive financial data provider of the team, offering access to team owners, front office, players and suite owners. As the sports industry looks to innovate, it's beginning to loosen restrictions on private equity (PE) firms taking stakes or owning franchises. New capital is needed to grow professional sports leagues and the industry presents attractive investment opportunities for institutional investors and PE, as seen by the $1.2 billion invested across eight deals last year. The Seattle Kraken are backed by leading investors and business owners who understand private financial market dealmaking. Access to PitchBook will help the franchise refine its expansion strategy, discover and evaluate investment opportunities and better price and negotiate deals.

PitchBook's customer-centric approach has allowed it to become one of the fastest growing financial data providers, with 55% revenue CAGR and more than 240% customer growth since 2016, including leading firms on Forbes' Midas List and Fortune 500 ranking. No other data provider delivers the depth of private and public market insights through award-winning technology and customer service. Headquartered in Seattle, PitchBook also has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Mumbai and Hong Kong employing more than 1,300 employees globally.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves over 45,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About The Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has 8 divisions across 4 global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of the Climate Pledge Arena as well as leading arena development projects in Belmont, NY, Austin, TX and Milan, Italy. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects. For the latest information and news on the arena, visit http://newarenaatseattlecenter.com/

