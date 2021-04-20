PitchBook Partners with ILPA Summit Europe to Bring Global Private Market Data to LPs and GPs

SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it will take part in the Institutional Limited Partners Association's (ILPA) annual European conference to provide attendees unparalleled global private market data and analyst insight. ILPA Summit Europe 2021 will virtually bring together General Partners, Limited Partners and Service Providers from around the globe for two days of content sessions, private meetings and networking opportunities starting 27 April. Attendees will have access to the PitchBook Platform from 20 April to 7 May, where they can connect with other attendees and leverage comprehensive global data on companies, investors, funds, firms, deals, executives and more. PitchBook's ongoing partnership with ILPA also grants ILPA members an exclusive 10% discount off a one-year PitchBook license.

To learn more about how PitchBook's award-winning Platform and global data can help LPs and GPs in attendance at ILPA Summit Europe network, perform due diligence and win deals, click here.

In addition to providing limited Platform access, leading private market analysts from the PitchBook Institutional Research Group will give a sector update on European private capital trends and the lingering effects of pandemic-related disruptions. This discussion follows an impressive start to the year, with both private equity exit value and deal value and volume in Europe breaking quarterly records. Attendees and PitchBook clients can access the underlying research from the discussion, including the newly released Q1 2021 European Private Equity Breakdown report, in an analyst-curated workspace on the PitchBook Platform until May 7. Attendees are encouraged to visit PitchBook's virtual booth at the summit to learn more about this session, available analyst reports and how LPs and GPs can make the most of limited Platform access before, during and after the summit. PitchBook will also present a case study with ILPA members and esteemed PitchBook clients, Tesi and Bpifrance.

PitchBook Panel: How European Private Capital Withstood the Pandemic

Date/Time: 10am- 10:40am BST on Wednesday 28 April

28 April Presenters:

Hilary Wiek , Lead Analyst, Fund Strategies and Performance

Dylan Cox – Lead Analyst, EMEA Private Capital

Fundraising update – Which strategies are benefitting the most from the broader shift towards alternatives? We'll also take a look at dry powder, AUM and emerging managers.



Performance update – Does data still support increasing allocations to private markets? What are the main drivers behind broadly declining PE performance over time? How do these strategies compare to one another and public indices?



Spotlight on private credit – Direct lending has been the standout sub-strategy post-GFC but struggled to raise new funds in 2020. What are the most salient trends in direct lending, distressed debt, real estate debt and infrastructure debt?

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 50,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

