PitchBook Partners with Professional Golfer, Michelle Wie West

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it will be partnering with Michelle Wie West, professional golfer and winner of the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. PitchBook will be supporting Wie West throughout the LPGA season as well as her endeavors in venture capital investing. Wie West is an early investor in companies like Tonal and Steph Curry's water brand, Oxigen, and PitchBook will provide the research and tools to further expand her venture portfolio.

"Associating myself with partners that align with my values is a top priority for me," said Michelle Wie West. "PitchBook's mission to help people win coupled with its commitment to employees and company culture resonated with me. Additionally, as I continue to broaden my investment portfolio, PitchBook will be an invaluable tool to source and evaluate venture investment opportunities."

Since turning professional at age 16, Wie West has had an impressive career advancing women in golf and increasing equity and representation across other sports and industries. In addition to supporting Wie West on the golf course, PitchBook will also host Wie West at several company-sponsored events, including client-only golf tournaments and dedicated employee events. This partnership follows on the heels of PitchBook's partnership with the PGA of America, an organization of nearly 28,000 golf professionals, to support the discovery and evaluation of innovation opportunities across the $84.1 billion golf industry.

"Michelle Wie West is not only an inspiring athlete, but an influential change agent in the many industries she's involved in," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "She embodies many of the core values of PitchBook, making her an ideal partner for our brand and our employees. We're looking forward to supporting Michelle during this exciting time in her career, on and off the golf course."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong and Mumbai and serves more than 60,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

