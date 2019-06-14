PitchBook Platform Named Best Financial & Market Data Solution by SIIA for Eighth Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced its Platform has been named Best Financial & Market Data Solution of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards for the eighth consecutive year. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. Winners are selected following a rigorous judging process, involving an extensive application and multiple rounds of judge evaluations and member voting. The PitchBook Platform was selected for its continued innovation in surfacing hard-to-find financial data and insights on evolving capital markets.

"The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees."

PitchBook is a leading financial data and technology company, providing a comprehensive view of the flow of capital across venture capital, private equity, M&A, and public companies. More than 24,000 institutional investment professionals rely on PitchBook to source business development opportunities and create competitive differentiators. The company continues to invest heavily in enhancing its core functionality as evidenced by 241 product updates and features released in 2018, including new machine-learning powered search features, improvements to automated news collection technology and ongoing integration of public equity data and research from parent company, Morningstar. PitchBook's commitment to innovation has enabled it to maintain 95% CAGR over 10 years and grow to more than 1,000 employees globally.

"As the private markets continue to grow in size and complexity, it has never been more important to gain a comprehensive understanding of what's driving growth and disrupting public markets. PitchBook is on a mission to provide the transparency needed to navigate the evolving capital markets," said John Gabbert, founder and CEO of PitchBook. "To accomplish this, it's imperative we continue investing in cutting-edge technology to improve discoverability and enhance user experience. Winning the SIIA CODiE awards for eight years in a row validates that we're on the right track."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. 44 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the all new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging. 10 awards were given as part of the Company CODiE Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals, companies and teams.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 24,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

