PitchBook Recognized as a 2023 Benzinga Fintech Listmaker

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, was named to the Benzinga Global Fintech Listmakers for Best Data Analysis Tool. The awards, which honor companies making substantial contributions in fintech, also recognized PitchBook as a Best Financial Research Company. 

PitchBook continues to be the authoritative resource for data and insights on the global financial markets. The company continues to invest in adding new datasets across asset classes, technologies and regions as well as building tools to streamline workflows and improve the overall customer experience. Among recent improvements include the development of the VC Exit Predictor, Manager Scores tool and integrating Leveraged Commentary & Data's (LCD) research into the platform.

"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

PitchBook has more than 3,000 team members globally across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London and Singapore. By offering unprecedented access to the private and public equity markets, the PitchBook Platform provides an all-in-one research and analysis tool for investment and research professionals – including VC and PE firms, corporate development teams, investment banks, LPs, lenders, law firms and accounting firms.

To see the full list of 2023 Benzinga Global Fintech winners, click here.

About PitchBook
PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook operates globally with more than 3,000 team members. Its platform, data and research serve over 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About Benzinga:
Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence. In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards:
In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events. The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognizes and awards those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space. By participating, companies and executives are acknowledged as Benzinga Fintech Finalists.

