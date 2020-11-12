PitchBook Releases Analyst Workspaces Providing Unprecedented Access to Analyst Insights and Materials

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today unveiled Analyst Workspaces, a new tool enabling users to centralize and collaborate on the underlying data and resources leveraged in PitchBook Institutional Research Group's flagship reports, analyst notes and emerging tech research. The tool serves as a starting place for teams to build, share and organize proprietary analyst insights needed to inform winning investment strategies - all within their existing digital workflow. In addition to Analyst Workspaces, users are also able to create their own customizable Workspaces to centralize and collaborate on all project materials, including external files. The release of Analyst Workspaces is the first in a series of new features designed to further integrate PitchBook Institutional Research Group's analyst insights throughout the PitchBook Platform, while also making these insights configurable and tailored to client needs.

Audiences will be able to interact with Analyst Workspaces during PitchBook's first annual virtual conference, PitchBook Capital Perspectives, taking place December 10, 2020 from 8:00am-1:30pm PT. Conference registrants will be granted limited access to the PitchBook Platform. Following each session, Analyst Workspaces will be available featuring datasets and insights discussed during the session.

"Analyst Workspaces provide behind-the-scenes access into PitchBook analysts' workflow and how they approach producing their proprietary research. Client teams can then leverage this information in their own work as they develop investment strategies," said Tristan Reni, senior product manager at PitchBook. "From benchmarking fund performance and mapping company ecosystems to providing detailed industry outlooks, Analyst Workspaces include the high-value insights clients need to gain their competitive edge, while also enabling them to easily collaborate with their teams."

At launch, clients will have access to 30 Analyst Workspaces, covering subjects within four broader categories, including Emerging Technology, Venture Capital, Private Equity and Asset Allocation & Fundraising. These curated Workspaces include more than 240 reports, 100 analyst-built searches, lists, market maps and dozens of supplemental external materials. Analyst Workspaces will be maintained over time and updated as new research is released. Leveraging Analyst Workspaces, clients can easily duplicate a Workspace, share it with teammates and reconfigure analyst work by adding their own insights and project materials. Collaboration features make it easy for teams to manage the data and insights included in each Workspace, like commenting and note functionality, user specific permissions and an activity log showing all changes. The new feature is accessible within the PitchBook Platform in the My PitchBook icon, where users can view Workspaces created by their teammates or PitchBook analysts.

For more information on PitchBook's new feature, Analyst Workspaces, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 45,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

SOURCE PitchBook

Related Links

https://pitchbook.com/

