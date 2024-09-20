Pitmaster Collective and Troubadour Festival Note Major Discounts for Fall Event

Sep 20, 2024, 13:31 ET
Pitmaster Collective Members Get 20% off Tickets for Upcoming Troubadour Fall Festival
DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pitmaster Collective (www.pitmastercollective.com), the world's best barbecue club, has announced a first-time partnership with Troubadour Festival (www.troubadourfestival.com), Texas's biggest barbecue and country music experience, allowing Pitmaster Collective members to claim an additional 20 percent off tickets to the day-long event (a savings ranging from $12-$25.) Troubadour Festival is set for Saturday, October 19, in Celina, Texas (Old Celina Park, 12670 FM 428.)
Troubadour Festival tickets still available include Troubadour BBQ + Music and Troubadour Music. Troubadour BBQ + Music tickets, with a 1:00 PM entry are originally $125; Pitmaster Collective members will pay $100. BBQ + Music ticket holders will enjoy unlimited food samples and music. Troubadour Music tickets, with a 3:45 PM entry, are originally $60; Pitmaster Collective members will pay $48.
"We think that Troubadour Festival is already an unmatched value – but it just got better," said Chase Colston, event founder and co-owner of Tyler-based Double Tap Entertainment. "Whether you've been to a Troubadour Festival before, or you've never experienced it, this is a must-have deal."
Forty-three premier Pitmasters from across Texas (as well as Tennessee, California, and Connecticut) will be offering all-you-can-eat samples from 1- 3:30 p.m., including Meat Church, Brotherton's Barbecue, Cattleack Barbeque, Hurtado Barbecue, Hutchins BBQ, Tyler's Barbeque, and Vaqueros Texas BBQ. Guests can taste everything from brisket, pork, turkey, and sausage to a variety of handcrafted side dishes. Eight musical performers will perform on two stages, entertaining with country, dirt road and Southern rock. Musical acts are Shane Smith & The Saints, Treaty Oak Revival, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Tanner Usrey, The Wilder Blue, The Damn Quails, Logan Ryan Band, and The Broken Spokes
. Performances last until about midnight. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks (after BBQ sampling ends) and any BBQ restaurants that choose to sell food after 3:30 PM.
For eight cents a day ($30 annual), the Pitmaster Collective offers an unequalled menu of exclusive benefits, including:
- 10% off all food purchases at any member restaurant, every day of the year (based on restaurant hours)
- Discounts on premium lifestyle brands like Turtlebox, Big Wick's Glazes, and Roam Adventure Co. ranging from 10-30%
- In-depth Webinars and Master Classes
- Fast Passes (Skip The Line)
- On 'Cue Magazine
Between its two locations (Texas A&M University in the spring, Celina in the fall), Troubadour Festival brings in more than 75 combined barbecue joints and premier music acts. Each festival location is unique – Celina boasts a wide-open space at Old Celina Park; the Texas A&M event takes place in the tree-filled Aggie Park in the shadows of Kyle Field.
