Pitney Bowes Extends Partnership with Armed Services YMCA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitney Bowes has extended its partnership with the Armed Services YMCA to continue Strengthening Our Military Family™ through programs that encourage parent engagement, stimulate development of language and literacy skills, and foster a love of learning.

Like Armed Services YMCA, Pitney Bowes believes every child deserves the chance to grow into a healthy, productive adult. Leading for the long term is a major focus of the corporation, which is entering its 100th year of business. Pitney Bowes and Armed Services YMCA are committed to offering fundamental resources to help young children progress academically, acquire critical skills, and ultimately to become successful adults.

"At Pitney Bowes we know that access to enriching educational opportunities is foundational to growth and future success, and we are delighted to support the strong programs of the Armed Services YMCA that help so many military families to thrive," Kathleen Ryan Mufson, Director, Global Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy & President, Pitney Bowes Foundation, said.

Through the generosity of Pitney Bowes Foundation's sponsorship of Operation Little Learners, Armed Services YMCA will ensure that children of military families are prepared to succeed. Operation Little Learners, a parent-child early learning program, teaches parenting skills and prepares children for preschool and kindergarten. Classes include activities which enhance cognitive, emotional, social and motor skills of children ages 2 through 5. The program helps parents develop a support network, particularly important when one parent is deployed or in a heavy operational cycle.

"Thank you for taking on some of my burden in having to be two parents at once," one parent participant said. "My son has grown leaps and bounds in his school and social skills."

For more than a decade, Pitney Bowes has been a strong supporter of the Armed Services YMCA programs.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers. Whether providing child care for parents, summer camps, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family.

Media Contact:

Chris Haley

219480@email4pr.com

(571) 932-3212

SOURCE Armed Services YMCA

Related Links

https://www.asymca.org/

