Pitney Bowes Taps IBM for Global Hybrid Cloud Transformation

ARMONK, N.Y., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) today announced an agreement under which IBM will deliver IT automation, machine learning and managed infrastructure services designed to help Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing to support its global business plan and goals.

For over 100 years, Pitney Bowes has focused on innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. The company moves more than 222 million parcels and facilitates the sending of billions of mail pieces each year and has tapped IBM to design and implement an agile technology infrastructure that can enable greater collaboration and integration between its business and IT environments.

Under the agreement, IBM will manage core infrastructure domains including servers, storage systems, end-user computing, and networking for Pitney Bowes, while helping to keep critical business systems running efficiently.

Pitney Bowes embarked on this technology transformation with IBM to better serve its clients around the world – including 90 percent of the Fortune 500 – who rely upon the accuracy and precision of the company's solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing.

"We have a strategic vision and roadmap to transform our operations and enhance the way we deliver ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services to end-users," said Joseph Schmitt, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Pitney Bowes. "Working with IBM on this hybrid cloud transformation can enable our business to become dynamic and responsive to unexpected challenges and emerging opportunities."

IBM Global Technology Services professionals will help Pitney Bowes create and implement an agile IT infrastructure environment and governance model by deploying automation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and hybrid cloud capabilities designed to support, manage, and unleash the potential of its on-premises and multicloud computing workloads.

"By utilizing our IT infrastructure knowledge, tools and transformation techniques, we're prepared to help Pitney Bowes bring its ambitious hybrid cloud vision to life," said Karen Bruno, Industrial Markets General Manager, IBM Global Technology Services. "We will bring together people, processes and solutions through an optimized managed services approach that can enable Pitney Bowes to enhance its operations and deliver new innovations to its customers."

IBM and Pitney Bowes signed their global hybrid cloud infrastructure transformation agreement in 1Q 2021.



