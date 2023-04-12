PitPat Makes Virtual Competitions For Everyday Life

HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYFIT, a company located in New York, has launched PitPat, a virtual sports competition service that lets users compete at home and earn a bonus based on their ranking. To support online competitions, JOYFIT is already working with partner brands to develop devices dedicated to online competitions. The first generation of race treadmills is about to hit the market this year.

D evelop Virtual R aces

PitPat is positioned as an online competition platform that combines fairness, happiness, and a lively atmosphere. PitPat offers more freedom but lower barriers compared to real-world races. PitPat has more than 500 events per day from day to night which can be customized the way you like. Just open the PitPat, no need to wait.

The PitPat App includes a variety of races, from single-player challenges to individual ranking challenges, and the ranking is determined by speed and time. Considering different users enter the competition at different times, the online competition does not start at the same time. Instead, the results are determined by the final ranking in the race.

Equipment F or Races

In the old days. We started racing at various gymnasiums or outdoor venues. Online, participants only need hardware that can be connected to PitPat, such as a treadmill. To ensure fair competition, PitPat's connected device has an anti-cheating system, including a heart rate test, gravity sensing, vivisection, etc., and determines whether participants and the competitive environment are fair based on personal physical data. Fairness is at the core of online racing and a criterion to ensure the user experience. The racing treadmill, which PitPat has been involved in developing, is about to make online racing more competitive.

PitPat's founders envision online events that are not limited to track and field running. The PitPat team sees the racing treadmill as a key to a new version of PitPat. This means there will be a new possibility that maybe one day, you'll be boxing with gloves.

Our founders believe online will complement traditional sports. As more freelancers and the next generation may work from home, the industry related to online events will grow even faster.

About PitPat

PitPat is the world's largest online competition platform. It has tens of thousands of users, with more active users than other platforms. By purchasing a PitPat treadmill, you can connect and experience an immersive running experience while competing with friends and even stars. If you want to learn more, please check out www.pitpatfitness.com for more information about the online competition.

SOURCE pitpat app