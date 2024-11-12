Pitsco Education and Study Smart Tutors Join Forces for STEM

Innovative Collaboration Set to Support Educators and Elevate Hands-On Learning

PITTSBURG, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitsco Education, renowned provider of hands-on STEM education solutions, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Study Smart Tutors, a leader in educational facilitation and tutoring services. This exciting collaboration, launching in Fall 2024, combines Pitsco's dynamic STEM materials with Study Smart Tutors' expert facilitation to create a comprehensive STEM learning experience.

"Our collaboration with Pitsco Education is a natural extension of our commitment to empowering educators and students," said Jack Friedman, CEO of Study Smart Tutors. "By combining our facilitation expertise with their materials, we're creating a solution that not only enhances learning outcomes but also eases the workload of teachers, ultimately benefiting the entire educational community."

This strategic alliance aims to enhance STEM education by integrating Pitsco's hands-on curriculum with Study Smart Tutors' proven in-person support. Educators will benefit from enriched, engaging learning experiences that are easier to implement while students will gain from more effective, hands-on learning opportunities. The partnership addresses a common issue: ensuring that educators are trained and confident in teaching to ensure educational resources are implemented effectively.

By offering a comprehensive STEM curriculum plus training solution, schools will see a higher return on their educational investments.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Study Smart Tutors," said Matt Frankenbery, CEO of Pitsco Education. "By integrating our innovative STEM curriculum with Study Smart Tutors' expert teacher training, we're creating a powerful, hands-on learning experience that not only enhances student outcomes but also supports educators by simplifying implementation. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in providing schools with a comprehensive, easy-to-use STEM solution that addresses the needs of both teachers and students. Together, we are setting a new standard in STEM education and empowering the next generation of learners."

To learn more about this partnership and its benefits, stay tuned for upcoming webinars and promotional events.

Highlights/Multimedia:

Learn more about Pitsco Education, LLC: Pitsco.com

Pitsco Education Media Kit: Pitsco.com/MediaKit

Pitsco Education - As a leading provider of K-12 core science, CTE, and hands-on STEM curriculum, we empower students to develop career-ready skills essential for the future. Our solutions incorporate real-world applications and industry-standard tools, bridging academic learning with practical career pathways. Through our diverse range of products, interactive activities, standards-aligned curriculum, and scalable resources, we create engaging and meaningful learning experiences that enhance student involvement and promote lasting academic success.

Study Smart Tutors - Founded in 2010, Study Smart Tutors' mission is to collaborate with partners that promote educational equity, access, and success by providing a diverse range of tools for students, families, and educators. Study Smart Tutors works with some of America's largest educational institutions to provide educational experts, training, and curriculum that aligns to the unique strengths of first-generation students and those who serve them.

SOURCE Pitsco Education