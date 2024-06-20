Pitsco Education passes the torch to new CEO and Executive Leadership Team

Team will set the standard for next generation of STEM education

PITTSBURG, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitsco Education has long held the belief that learning and leading occur best in teams. A team approach is not only integral to many of the educational STEM products and experiences Pitsco delivers, but it is also essential to how the company is run. Now, Pitsco is excited to announce a brand-new executive leadership team (ELT), championed by Matt Frankenbery as CEO.

Frankenbery is a Pitsco veteran who served as Vice President of Education for the past 11 years. As a former middle school STEM teacher with a Golden Apple Teacher of the Year award, he left the classroom to begin his own curriculum development company. While running his business, Frankenbery connected with Pitsco and became a full-time employee, guiding all Pitsco's curriculum and product development. During that time, Frankenbery helped Pitsco become the leader in educational drones and drone curriculum and even chair the SkillsUSA® Commercial sUAS (Drone) Competition, one of the fastest-growing student events in the country.

Now, Frankenbery is stepping into the CEO role. During the company announcement held at Pitsco's headquarters, he said, "Team-based leadership is something I feel passionately about; my strengths are making connections with the market and new partners, and I'm excited to be able to do that because of the support team that we have here at Pitsco running the daily operations."

So, Pitsco turns to grow and move forward with a solidified ELT configuration made of five team members with a wealth of experience between Pitsco and previous organizations:

Matt Frankenbery , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Butkus, Chief Revenue Officer

Craig Yantis, Chief Operating Officer

Sam Simpson , Chief Financial Strategist/Crossland Liaison

, Chief Financial Strategist/Crossland Liaison Nancy Peterson , Senior Business Analyst

These five individuals are committed to leading education that positively affects learners and advancing success for more than three million new students annually, nationwide and beyond. As CEO, Frankenbery will lead their charge by building strategic partnerships with other EdTech companies to deliver future-focused learning experiences, meeting with school district leaders across the country to better understand their needs for engaging their students and supporting their educators, joining several national education boards, and attending all the major EdTech conferences.

Frankenbery shared, "I love getting out on the road and telling people I work for Pitsco. But, even with us serving more than three million students annually for the past 53 years, there are folks out there who don't know Pitsco. My goal is to bring more awareness to the amazing offerings we can bring to students, teachers, and administrators via coding, robotics, STEM, and online learning."

Highlights/Multimedia:

Learn more about Pitsco Education, LLC: Pitsco.com

Pitsco Education Media Kit: Pitsco.com/MediaKit

Pitsco Education is the leading provider of hands-on K-12 STEM solutions. STEM education prepares learners for the future through the integration of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts using relevant hands-on applications to connect school, community, and work. Our various products, activities, curriculum, and solutions promote positive learning experiences and continued classroom success.

Founded in 1977 by Ivan "Red Iron" Crossland, Crossland is recognized as one of the top construction firms in the nation. Through the years, the Crossland Family has built 400+ educational facilities, including those for 125+ school districts in 10+ million square footage of space. They are the proud parent company of Pitsco Education and are honored to build strong schools that will inspire generations of learners and leaders.

SOURCE Pitsco Education