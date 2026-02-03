Pitsco Education Wins Multiple Tech & Learning Best of 2025 Awards

LUMA®, Seeker®, and FarmBeats Recognized for Outstanding Impact in STEM and CTE

PITTSBURG, Kan., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitsco Education announces that three of its flagship learning solutions – LUMA®, Seeker®, and FarmBeats – have been named winners in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025. The annual program honors educational technology solutions that deliver measurable value for teaching and learning across K-12 and higher education.

"Pitsco has a long history of creating hands-on learning experiences that connect the classroom to the current and future workplace. We are excited to see these awards reflect that commitment," said Pitsco Education's Chief Executive Officer Matt Frankenbery. "From early STEM foundations with LUMA to career-connected learning with Seeker and data-driven agriculture with FarmBeats, we're focused on empowering educators and engaging students with solutions that work – today and for the future."

Award-Winning Solutions

LUMA® (Primary Education Winner): Builds early computer science foundations through hands-on, inquiry-based learning that cultivates curiosity, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Seeker® (Secondary Education Winner): Bridges classroom learning with real-world careers through computer science project-based experiences that build technical skills, collaboration, and career awareness.

FarmBeats (Secondary Education Winner): In partnership with Microsoft and FFA, integrates sensors, data analysis, and agriculture to give students authentic experiences with applied problem-solving and environmental data.

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence honor outstanding educational technology products that support teaching and learning across primary, secondary, and higher education. Winning products are evaluated by a panel of industry experts and experienced educators and are recognized for their versatility, value, and ability to solve real-world challenges faced by today's schools.

A Team Effort

These award-winning solutions are more than products, they are learning experiences that come alive in real classrooms through the eyes of teachers and students.

About Pitsco Education

For more than 50 years, Pitsco Education has offered a comprehensive range of hands-on science, STEM, and CTE resources and curriculum. Pitsco helps educators create learning environments that address all learning styles and empower students to tackle challenges, be creative, and think with their hands. Their mission is to make it easy for schools to bring future-ready materials to the classroom, creating lifelong learners, successful professionals, and engaged citizens. Learn more at Pitsco.com.

