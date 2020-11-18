Pitsco Education's New Partnership with TTS Expands Early Learning Experiences

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitsco Education is pleased to announce a partnership with TTS. As an established education provider, TTS shares a commitment and enthusiasm for quality, meaningful learning experiences for students. Pitsco and TTS believe that STEM learning can happen anywhere, anytime, and at any age. For this reason, they have joined forces to expand early learning STEM opportunities for students in the US, thus creating a continuum of hands-on, minds-on learning from preschool to high school for the students and educators Pitsco serves. With a similar entrepreneurial history, dedication to educators, and long-standing investment in work that positively impacts learners, Pitsco and TTS are well-suited to work alongside each other.

Hands-on STEM learning can begin in the earliest education experiences. Young children learn naturally through exploration, play, and construction – critical behaviors for STEM learning. Further, STEM experiences can be easily integrated into other disciplines and experiences and are a natural starting place for literacy and communication capacities. Through STEM experiences, young children can build a foundation of relevant, important real-life skills that can grow with them and serve them through their education and in life.

Through this new partnership, Pitsco will carry both STEM and coding and robotics offerings for young learners. These educational products, curriculum, and resources help create engaged minds and active hands and empower fun, meaningful opportunities in traditional preschool and early elementary spaces, blended learning environments, and at-home learning.

The initial offering adds preschool and early learning options for coding and robotics to Pitsco's coding and robotics continuum.

Bee-Bot®: This robot is a must-have programming resource for any early-learning or elementary classroom. This is a perfect starting point for developing basic programming skills and understanding and practicing directional language, measurement, problem-solving, collaboration, and much more.



Blue-Bot®: This programmable floor robot is a great resource to get students started with coding and developing future-ready skills for our digital world. Bluetooth connectivity allows for multiple ways to program using the buttons on the robot, from a tablet or computer, or via the TacTile Code Reader to promote the physical understanding of programming.

Accessories for both Bee-Bot and Blue-Bot will be available to enhance students' experiences. Additional coding and robotics products, including the award-winning Rugged Robot and InO-Bot, will be added in early 2021, and products that support sensory play and outdoor play will be available Spring 2021.

Pitsco Education is the leading provider of hands-on K-12 STEM solutions. STEM education prepares learners for the future through the integration of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts using relevant hands-on applications to connect school, community, and work. Our various products, activities, curriculum, and solutions promote positive learning experiences and continued classroom success.

For more than 40 years, TTS has created an extensive range of innovative and award-winning products, all carefully designed and created in collaboration with educators. TTS is passionate about education and over the years have become one of the leading school suppliers to more than 100 countries.

Contacts:

Tom Farmer, Pitsco Communications, 620.249.0171

TTS Director Richard Wildgoose, [email protected]

