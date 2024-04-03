Pitstop Partners with Diesel Laptops to Revolutionize Fleet Maintenance Through AI-Predictive Analytics

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitstop, the leading cloud-based Fleet Maintenance Software provider, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Diesel Laptops, a premier source for diesel diagnostic software, equipment, and services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of fleet maintenance, integrating Diesel Laptops' comprehensive Truck Fault Code API into Pitstop's innovative AI-predictive analytics platform.

Pitstop, founded in 2015 by Shiva Bhardwaj, who was inspired by his experiences in his father's repair shop, has been at the forefront of leveraging AI and machine learning to transform fleet maintenance. By predicting vehicle failures and maintenance needs in real time, Pitstop's technology significantly reduces downtime and cuts costs, driving immense value to organizations.

The integration with Diesel Laptops enriches Pitstop's algorithms, providing users with access to extensive fault code information, repair documents, wiring diagrams, labor time guides, and related parts information. This partnership not only enhances the efficiency of maintenance teams by saving an average of 10 hours per week in diagnostic time but also improves the overall user experience by facilitating a deeper understanding of vehicle issues before they reach the shop.

Tyler Robertson, CEO/Founder of Diesel Laptops, commented on the partnership, saying, "This partnership is about helping technicians be more efficient. By combining the repair information from our Diesel Repair platform with Pitstop's AI software, it's going to allow technicians to find an entirely new level of efficiency. This is another step forward to solving a massive problem in our industry."

Shiva Bhardwaj, CEO & Founder of Pitstop, also expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Pitstop's AI-powered fleet maintenance software predicts and identifies issues while vehicles are out on the road and on duty. By partnering with Diesel Laptops to get to the root cause of failure before the vehicle enters the shop, our customers can save precious time, a scarce resource these days. We are thrilled to be working with Diesel Laptops to bring the future of fleet maintenance to today's world."

About Pitstop

Pitstop is a cloud-based Fleet Maintenance Software that enables fleets to leverage the wealth of data and information available from their vehicles to cut costs, reduce downtime, and significantly drive value to the organization. Pitstop combines leading AI technology and machine learning to predict and communicate vehicle failures and maintenance needs in real time, creating an efficient and accurate maintenance workflow from end to end.

About Diesel Laptops

Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. They provide diagnostic equipment, services, and unparalleled technical support to the commercial truck, construction, agriculture, and marine industries.

