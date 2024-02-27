Pitt, Perrin, and Péters' Champagne, FLEUR de MIRAVAL, to be served at the 96th Oscars®

Actors, filmmakers, and film industry luminaries will once again be celebrating with FLEUR de MIRAVAL during one of Hollywood's most prestigious evenings in cinema, the Academy Awards®.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEUR de MIRAVAL - the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé Champagne – will be poured at this year's Oscars®, taking place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. World-renowned for its pioneering technique, FLEUR de MIRAVAL is an homage to the craftsmanship, creativity, and passion of Brad Pitt, Famille Perrin, and Rodolphe Péters. With an emphasis on creativity, MIRAVAL remains dedicated to supporting – and creating – the arts, making it only natural that ER3, the third release of FLEUR de MIRAVAL, will be the Champagne this year honoring the greatest stars in Hollywood and to all those who contribute to cinema's beauty and success around the world. It's a sponsorship as harmonious and balanced as the wines themselves.

FLEUR de MIRAVAL

"The idea to create FLEUR de MIRAVAL sprang from a meeting of the minds between our family and Brad Pitt," says Marc Perrin, of the Perrin family. "We all know Brad Pitt as this incredible artist of the silver screen; his dedication to the arts, and his craft, matches our family's dedication to the art of winemaking. Together, and with Rodolphe Péters - whose roots are in the heart of Champagne - we've been able to create, develop, and grow the offerings of this unique House."

ER3 by FLEUR de MIRAVAL is the very essence of balance and delicacy. The intensity of the Côte des Blancs grand crus and the complexity of its perpetual reserve are combined with immense finesse; it reveals an extremely delicate, blush-pink hue. The nose is superb, with a beautifully complex and delicate aromatic palette that offers white ﬂowers, redcurrant, and wild strawberry, before unveiling slightly smoky notes. With a particularly ﬁne and ethereal effervescence, the mouth is fresh and vibrant with delicious white fruit and citrus evolving into more complex notes of candied fruit, soft spices, and toasted almonds. The ﬁnish is incredibly persistent, underpinned by a magniﬁcent chalky minerality.

Whether enjoying FLEUR de MIRAVAL while viewing the Oscars at home with friends or otherwise, please do so responsibly.

For more information, please visit https://fleurdemiraval.com/en/ and @fleurdemiraval @miraval on social media.

About Miraval:

Château Miraval is an estate in the south of France and home to one of Provence's finest rosés. The estate consists of a historic château, acres of land planted with vines, olive trees, and pines, and a recently reimagined, state-of-the-art music studio, Miraval Studios, where artists are invited to become inspired and to create. Miraval's wines have been acclaimed by critics since its launch in 2012, quickly becoming one of the region's leading rosé brands and a global symbol of the cool, accessible luxury associated with the French Riviera lifestyle. Miraval is an authentic rosé crafted by fifth-generation winemaking expert, Famille Perrin, in the heart of Provence where natural beauty reigns. The marriage of the château, the people, and the surrounding terroirs leads to an inspiring, creative, interconnected, and harmonious environment of wine, music, food, and culture. Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé, Studio by Miraval, and Muse de Miraval represent the creative collaboration and artistic vision between Brad Pitt and Famille Perrin.

With the success of Miraval's Provençal rosés, the Pitt and Perrin families were inspired to partner on a new joint venture with Rodolphe Péters, of the Pierre Péters champagne legacy. Combining craftsmanship, passion, and creativity in the pursuit of beauty and the unexpected, the '3P' (Pitt, Perrin, Peters) sought to create the ultimate expression of rosé champagne. The result was Fleur de Miraval, the first Champagne House exclusively dedicated to the art of producing rosé champagne, and two groundbreaking cuvées - ER (Exclusivement Rosé) and Petite Fleur, each distinct yet reflective of the signature Fleur de Miraval House style.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE FLEUR de MIRAVAL