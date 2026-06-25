PITTCO INVESTS IN NSCALE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") is pleased to announce its equity investment in Nscale Global Holdings Limited ("Nscale") in partnership with Epping Forest Capital GP, LLC.

Nscale is a UK-based company that develops and operates data centers specifically designed to service training and inference compute needs for artificial intelligence ("AI") applications. By owning and operating the full stack spanning energy, data centers, GPU compute and software, Nscale gives AI natives, enterprises, and governments the efficiency, reliability, and control that advanced AI demands.

"Nscale continues to demonstrate that it can deliver reliable compute at scale into a severely compute-constrained market. We are pleased to play a part in helping their talented team be even better positioned to accelerate growth in the coming years," said Pittco President and Chief Investment Officer Henry Guy.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pittcomanagement.com.

Media Contact:

Pittco Management, LLC

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901-685-5455

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC