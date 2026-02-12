PITTCO PROMOTES CORIE RIVERS TO CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") has promoted Corie Rivers to Chief Accounting Officer. In this role, Corie is responsible for all tax compliance and internal and external financial reporting.

"Corie's promotion to Chief Accounting Officer is a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional contributions to Pittco over the past 22 years," said Henry Guy, President and Chief Investment Officer of Pittco. "We are fortunate to have her continued leadership in this role."

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

