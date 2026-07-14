PITTCO ADDS GRANT SELF AS ANALYST, INVESTMENTS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") has appointed Grant Self as Analyst, Investments. In this role, Grant will focus on analyzing, underwriting, and monitoring public and private equity fund managers within Pittco's managed funds strategy. He will also evaluate Pittco's direct investments and assist with general fund formation and composition matters.

"We are pleased to welcome Grant to the team and look forward to watching him grow into the role and contribute to our continued success," said Henry Guy, President & Chief Investment Officer of Pittco.

Grant said, "Joining Pittco's exceptional team is a tremendous opportunity. I'm honored to play a role in carrying forward the Hyde family's legacy and the lasting impact they've had on a city as special as Memphis."

Grant holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, cum laude, from the University of Mississippi, with a minor in Sports Administration.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pittcomanagement.com.

Media Contact:

Pittco Management, LLC

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901-685-5455

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC