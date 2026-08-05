PITTCO PROMOTES KATHERINE HARDING TO ASSOCIATE, INVESTMENTS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), a single-family office located in Memphis, TN, has promoted Katherine Harding to Associate, Investments. In this role, Katherine will focus on analyzing, underwriting, and monitoring public and private equity fund managers within Pittco's managed funds strategy. She will also evaluate Pittco's direct investments.

"Katherine has become an invaluable member of our team, and we are proud to recognize her contributions with this well-deserved promotion," said Henry Guy, President & Chief Investment Officer of Pittco. "We look forward to seeing her continue to grow and make her mark at Pittco."

"I look forward to taking on more responsibility, continuing to grow alongside such a talented group, and helping shape the firm's next chapter," Katherine shared.

Katherine holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, summa cum laude, from the Culverhouse College of Business at the University of Alabama.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pittcomanagement.com.

Media Contact:

Pittco Management, LLC

[email protected]

901-685-5455

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC