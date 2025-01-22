PITTCO PROMOTES MORGAN MCNEELY, ASSOCIATE, INVESTMENTS

News provided by

Pittco Management, LLC

Jan 22, 2025, 11:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), a single-family office located in Memphis, TN, has promoted Morgan McNeely to Associate, Investments. In this role, Morgan will focus on analyzing, underwriting, and monitoring public and private equity fund managers within Pittco's managed funds strategy. She will also evaluate Pittco's direct investments.

Continue Reading
Morgan McNeely, Associate, Investments
Morgan McNeely, Associate, Investments

"Morgan has demonstrated exceptional analytical skills, a strong work ethic, and a high-quality work product," said Henry Guy, President & Chief Investment Officer of Pittco. "Her promotion to Associate is a testament to her contributions over the past two and a half years, and I am confident she will continue to excel as she takes on greater responsibilities in supporting Pittco's mission."

"Over the past two and a half years at Pittco, I have been deeply grateful for the opportunities to grow and contribute," Morgan expressed. "I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to continuing to contribute to our collective success while working alongside such a talented team."

Morgan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy, summa cum laude, from the Patterson School of Accountancy at the University of Mississippi.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit:  http://www.pittcomanagement.com.

Media Contact:
Pittco Management, LLC 
[email protected] 
901-685-5455

SOURCE Pittco Management, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PITTCO INVESTS IN GROUPS360

PITTCO INVESTS IN GROUPS360

Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") is pleased to announce its equity investment in Groups360 LLC ("Groups360") through special purpose entity PDI...
PITTCO ADDS KATHERINE HARDING, ANALYST, INVESTMENTS

PITTCO ADDS KATHERINE HARDING, ANALYST, INVESTMENTS

Pittco Management, LLC, a single-family office located in Memphis, TN, has appointed Katherine Harding as Analyst, Investments. In this role,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics