PITTCO PROMOTES MORGAN MCNEELY, ASSOCIATE, INVESTMENTS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), a single-family office located in Memphis, TN, has promoted Morgan McNeely to Associate, Investments. In this role, Morgan will focus on analyzing, underwriting, and monitoring public and private equity fund managers within Pittco's managed funds strategy. She will also evaluate Pittco's direct investments.

Morgan McNeely, Associate, Investments

"Morgan has demonstrated exceptional analytical skills, a strong work ethic, and a high-quality work product," said Henry Guy, President & Chief Investment Officer of Pittco. "Her promotion to Associate is a testament to her contributions over the past two and a half years, and I am confident she will continue to excel as she takes on greater responsibilities in supporting Pittco's mission."

"Over the past two and a half years at Pittco, I have been deeply grateful for the opportunities to grow and contribute," Morgan expressed. "I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to continuing to contribute to our collective success while working alongside such a talented team."

Morgan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy, summa cum laude, from the Patterson School of Accountancy at the University of Mississippi.

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pittcomanagement.com.

