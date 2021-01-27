Pittcon 2021 Virtual Program Eclipses 1,350 Presentations

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittcon is pleased to announce that its 2021 Technical Program has eclipsed 1,350 presentations, comprised of symposia, invited and organized sessions, contributed sessions, and oral and poster sessions. The conference is being presented virtually from Monday, March 8 through Friday, March 12, 2021.

The Pittcon Technical Program features a transnational collection of chemists from the private, academic, and government sectors presenting their research, discoveries, insights, and other advancements to thousands of attendees. This year, for the first time in the conference's over 71-year history, the Pittcon Technical Program will be presented completely via virtual platform.

"We are elated to have such a tremendous response to participate in our technical program this year," states Neal Dando, Ph.D., Pittcon 2021 President. "The depth and modernity of our technical programming has always been one of our primary strengths. Witnessing this level of worldwide participation for our first virtual show is a testament to that."

Pittcon's conference element is organized into ten tracks representative of contemporary analytical chemistry. "Pittcon reflects what is occurring within the arena of analytical chemistry. Our program tracks represent the fields in which our participants and attendees work and conduct their research."

These tracks are: Bioanalytics; Cannabis and Hemp; Energy; Environmental; Food Science and Agriculture; Forensics and Toxicology; Industry and Manufacturing; Life Sciences; Nanotechnology and Materials Science; and Pharmaceutical. Other areas of focus such as Art and Historic Preservation are also featured within the conference, as are topics that focus on disciplines such as spectroscopy, chromatography, and even grant writing.

Pittcon will also host Joseph B. Powell, Ph.D., Shell's Chief Scientist, Chemical Engineering, as the 2021 Wallace H. Coulter Lecturer. The Wallace H. Coulter Lecture is the annual keynote talk at Pittcon and an integral part of the Pittcon Technical Program. This year's Coulter Lecture is entitled The Industrial Laboratory for Energy and Chemicals: Past, Present, and Future, and is scheduled to begin at 5:00pm EST on March 8.

Pittcon advances and enriches scientific endeavor by connecting scientists worldwide, facilitating the exchange of research and ideas, showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation, and funding science education and outreach. Visit pittcon.org for more details on Pittcon's activities, values, and impact. Pittcon: Catalyzing a world of collaborative science.

