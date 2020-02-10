Pittman to Serve on Two Boards in Augusta County
Feb 10, 2020, 07:39 ET
ABINGDON, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm, today announced that G. Leonard Pittman Jr., Senior Vice President and Commercial Lender for First Bank and Trust Company in Staunton, Virginia was recently elected to the boards of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce (GARCC) and the Historic Staunton Foundation (HSF). Pittman previously served as Chairman of the Board of GARCC (2013) and as Vice President of HSF (2015). His other civic involvement includes service as Chairman of the Board of the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Vector Industries, board member of The Club at Ironwood, and member of the Staunton Rotary Club. He served previously on the boards of the Staunton Salvation Army and Mental Health America of Augusta.
A native of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Pittman has more than 35 years of banking experience in both Virginia and in North Carolina. He is a 1981 graduate of North Carolina State University, a 2003 graduate of the North Carolina School of Banking, a 2006 graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and a 2008 graduate of the Virginia Banker's Association Executive Leadership program.
Pittman and his wife, Julie, reside in Staunton and have a daughter, Grace, who lives and works in Raleigh, NC.
