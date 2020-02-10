Pittman to Serve on Two Boards in Augusta County

A native of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Pittman has more than 35 years of banking experience in both Virginia and in North Carolina. He is a 1981 graduate of North Carolina State University, a 2003 graduate of the North Carolina School of Banking, a 2006 graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and a 2008 graduate of the Virginia Banker's Association Executive Leadership program.

Pittman and his wife, Julie, reside in Staunton and have a daughter, Grace, who lives and works in Raleigh, NC.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations in southwest Virginia, northeast Tennessee, and New River and Shenandoah Valleys. Financial objectives are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, and assessing lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive financial solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

