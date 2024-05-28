PittMoss Announces Environmental Impact Just in Time for Summer Growing Season

Summer's Top 10 Tips and Benefits of Using PittMoss's Award-Winning Potting Soils

AMBRIDGE, Pa., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PittMoss, the leading producer of sustainable, peat-free potting mixes and soils, announces its significant environmental impact just in time for the summer growing season, highlighting its commitment to sustainability through the innovative use of recycled materials, which foster healthier plants for a healthier planet.

Over the recent years, PittMoss's utilization of upcycled soil products continues to make a remarkable environmental impact, including the fact the company has prevented emissions of 18,779.23 metric tons of CO 2 and 253.32 kilograms of N 2 O, and prevented 1,665 tons of paper and 3,124 tons of cardboard from ending up in landfills. Additionally, PittMoss has saved more than 37.5 million total gallons of water compared to traditional peat-based soils.

To put PittMoss's environmental accomplishments into perspective, the 18,779.23 metric tons of CO 2 emissions saved is equivalent to:

48 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle

20.7 million pounds of coal burned

1.2 billion smartphones charged

815,693 trash bags of waste recycled instead of landfilled

Here are the Top 10 reasons why PittMoss is the ultimate choice for your gardening needs:

Peat-Free: Reduces environmental damage associated with peat extraction. Upcycled Materials: Diverts paper waste from landfills by using recycled paper and cardboard. Water Efficiency: Retains moisture more effectively, reducing water usage by up to two-thirds. Enhanced Plant Growth: Promotes healthier and more robust plant development. Sustainable: Minimizes carbon footprint compared to traditional potting mixes. Award-Winning: Recognized for its outstanding quality and performance by Better Homes & Gardens, Country Living and Modern Home Life magazines. Improves Soil Health: Enhances soil structure and fertility. Versatile: Ideal for a wide range of indoor and outdoor plants. Easy Breezy: Lightweight and easy to transport, PittMoss makes planting and repotting hassle-free. Weed-Free: Because it's recycled from paper products, PittMoss is free from weed seeds, ensuring cleaner and healthier plants.

Visit www.pittmoss.com for more information.

About PittMoss - www.pittmoss.com

Founded in 2015 in Ambridge, PA, PittMoss's portfolio of patented products made from organic, recycled paper reduce runoff through enhanced nutrient absorption and superior moisture wicking. Its carbon-rich, living soil environment helps achieve superior root development – producing bigger, healthier plants with less water and fertilizer than competitors.

