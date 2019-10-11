Pittsburgh-Area Medicare Beneficiaries Can Explore Options During Free "Medicare Shop & Compare" Event Oct. 19

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare beneficiaries who want help as they navigate through the complexities of Medicare enrollment are encouraged to attend the complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., October 19, 2019, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe, 1000 Corporate Drive, Canonsburg, PA. The event is a great opportunity to learn more about Medicare Advantage plan options as well as other options for Medicare coverage.

The event will include light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the "Pittsburgh 60 Strong Ambassadors," a group of inspirational sixty somethings who will be featured in an exclusive 2020 calendar highlighting Pittsburgh area landmarks, entertainment and activities. The 60 Strong Ambassadors are inspirational people in their 60s who practice healthy lifestyles and give back to the community in a variety of ways. The calendar also includes health tips and important Medicare enrollment dates.

Preferred Primary Care Physicians is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about the group's new Medicare Advantage program. The Preferred Primary Care Physicians' program expands the cooperation and coordination between the physician group and insurance companies. Under this program, patients have the flexibility to choose a health plan from one of the participating insurance companies and still have access to the same extensive and quality care provided by Preferred Primary Care Physicians.

During open enrollment, October 15 to December 7, Medicare beneficiaries have the opportunity to explore, choose, or change their 2020 Medicare coverage. The choices include traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. The Medicare Advantage plans, which generally provide additional benefits such as prescription drug coverage, are offered by health insurance companies that contract with Medicare. For more information, visit https://www.preferredseniorcareadvantage.com

SOURCE Preferred Primary Care Physicians

