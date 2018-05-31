Pittsburgh-based Broker Affiliates with CENTURY 21 Real Estate Franchise System

"We're thrilled to start this new chapter in our careers with the CENTURY 21 brand, especially during the launching of their new logo and brand identity, which brings a fresh, forward-thinking look to the well-established brand," shared Susan. "When deciding to open our own office, we chose a leading brand like the CENTURY 21 brand to partner with because the company shares our values and is truly a trendsetter that prides itself in always giving 121%, which is exactly what our agents do. With this affiliation, we're making it a priority to bring on even more agents to our team to better serve our community."

The husband-wife duo brings more than 20 years of experience to their office, where they lead a team of top-performing agents. The office will primarily operate in Irwin, North Huntingdon, Penn Township, Murrysville, and Greensburg, as well as their surrounding communities. The office will offer commercial and residential real estate services, as well as brokerage services.

"Co-owners Susan and John exemplify the importance of a tight-knit team when it comes to delivering great results, and we're excited to welcome them to the System," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "With agents with such a wide range of backgrounds, we're looking forward to seeing how great CENTURY 21 Fairways Real Estate will service the Pittsburgh community and deliver a top-tier customer experience."

About CENTURY 21 Fairways Real Estate

CENTURY 21 Fairways Real Estate is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of Pittsburgh and its neighboring communities. The office is located at 1001 State Route 30, Irwin, PA 15642.

CENTURY 21 Fairways Real Estate is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 8,300 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide with more than 119,000 independent sales professionals.

Media Contact:

Lauren Nickl

MullenLowe for CENTURY 21 Fairways Real Estate

617.226.9766

Lauren.Nickl@mullenlowe.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pittsburgh-based-broker-affiliates-with-century-21-real-estate-franchise-system-300657295.html

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Fairways Real Estate