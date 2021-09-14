Pittsburgh-based Powerhouse JLE Industries Named to Fast 50 and Earns Top Workplaces Award

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLE Industries , the fastest-growing, technology-enabled Flatbed freight solutions provider in North America, has been named to two prestigious 2021 Pittsburgh business rankings: the Pittsburgh Business Times' Fast 50, in which the company is ranked #15 of the 50 private companies that were the fastest-growing in the region, based on 2018-20 revenue growth; and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party, anonymous survey that measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"At JLE, we have an ongoing emphasis on people, process, and technology, with people as the top priority. Across the company, we are consistently striving to be the very best versions of ourselves and to bring the best out of each other. We have been focusing heavily on taking the company culture to the next level for both our Professional Flatbed Talent along with our Non-Driver Talent," said Kate Speer, VP Marketing, Engagement and Investor Relations at JLE Industries. "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a top workplace, as this is an attestation that when we create an encouraging environment for people to excel, amazing results take place. The Fast 50 award is also an honored recognition. To be acknowledged as one of the fastest privately owned companies in Pittsburgh is testament to our purposeful growth initiative embodied by every JLE team member. We are honored to receive both awards and look forward to continued growth and commitment to excellence into the future."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, CEO of employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

These recognitions of JLE's upward trajectory follow the company's being named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year. 2021 has to-date been an extraordinary year for JLE, with successes including the establishment of its first West coast location, a new innovation center and logistics operation in Costa Mesa, CA, as well as the completion of the execution of its digital dispatch strategy within DriverOS™ , JLE's proprietary, enterprise-grade dispatch collaboration and workflow management platform.

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North America's expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries' defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

