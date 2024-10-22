PITTSBURGH-BASED SOLENTURE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF REEDMARK ADVISORS

Solenture Augments Service Offering for Clients with Addition of New Jersey-based Firm

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenture, LLC, a consulting and advisory firm based in Pittsburgh, PA and in Red Bank, NJ, today announces it has acquired Reedmark Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor in Somerville, NJ, with $400 million in assets under management, for an undisclosed price.

According to Steven Price, CEO, Solenture, the acquisition of Reedmark, which took effect September 1, will enable Reedmark's key personnel to bring decades of experience in designing and managing employer-sponsored retirement plans to Solenture's deep portfolio of products and services.

"Reedmark's institutional investment experience coupled with its actuarial skills have resulted in a stellar reputation in the markets the firm serves," said Price. "We are expecting Reedmark to be a key contributor to the next chapter of Solenture's 60 years of evolution and growth. Their capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to meet the demands of the marketplace and our clients," said Price.

Since 1965, Solenture has been based in the Pittsburgh area, providing management consulting, total rewards services and wealth management for companies and clients across a range of public, private organizations, as well as individuals and families.

With the acquisition, Solenture now has over $1 billion in assets under supervision or advisory on behalf of its clients, ranking it among the top management consulting and wealth advisory firms in the region.

"Because of our experience in management consulting, we can help our clients take a very long view of their assets and operations," said Price. "Our work is about more than just wealth management, it's first about driving improvements in how closely held companies are structured so the generational wealth of the families is realized, and the company can thrive and contribute to employee growth and its community."

According to Anthony Pascazio, managing member, Reedmark, his firm has focused on retirement plan consulting and investment advisory services for more than 50 years.

"Solenture's experience in total rewards and executive compensation allows us to introduce expanded services to our clients with a firm, which shares the same client-centric focus as Reedmark," said Pascazio. "With Reedmark joining the Solenture family, we will be able to further strengthen our shared commitment to clients."

Solenture will continue to maintain offices in Pittsburgh, Red Bank, and Somerville.

About Solenture

Founded in 1965, Pittsburgh-based Solenture offers the Benefits of Innovative Thinking® through an array of strategic management consulting services, including financial, insurance and executive benefits strategies for public and closely held, family companies to help optimize an organization's growth and create pathways for long-term growth.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC. (LSF), member FINRA & SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Lion Street Advisers, LLC.(LSA) , a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Solenture LLC., Reedmark Advisors, LLC., and the above firms are not affiliated

