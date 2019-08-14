Pittsburgh Business Group on Health and Validation Institute Align For Health Value Professional Certification

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Business Group on Health, southwestern Pennsylvania's leading healthcare coalition for employers, today announces the launch of the country's first comprehensive Certified Health Value Professionals Program (CHVP) for PBGH employer-members.



The program is provided by the Portsmouth, N.H.-based Validation Institute, an independent, objective, third party organization focused on changing health care. The Institute's CHVP is launching across southwestern Pennsylvania in time for the PBGH 2019 Health Care and Benefits Symposium – the region's largest gathering of health care professionals, employers, health plans and business influencers, Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Wyndham Grand in downtown Pittsburgh.

"As employers continue to help shape the future of health care, the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health is constantly working to ensure PBGH employer-members can tap the most comprehensive programs and tools that contribute to controlling healthcare costs and improving the quality of care in our region," said Jessica Brooks, CEO and Executive Director, PBGH. "The Symposium, which this year is led by employers for employers, provides area companies the opportunity to learn how to put this new CHVP to work for their organizations."

The CHVP designation – launched in early 2019 by the Validation Institute – was created by leading industry subject matter experts and in-field practitioners from across the country. The self-paced, online course provides specialized training on 14 critical topics related to healthcare outcomes and costs and is recognized by the Society of Human Resources Management for recertification credit hours.

"The Certified Health Value Professional Program was created at the request of healthcare purchasers across the country who found themselves facing higher costs and a needed to understand why," said RD Whitney, CEO, Validation Institute. "We believe healthcare costs and outcomes can be significantly improved when healthcare purchasers can confidently understand options and negotiate the best outcomes for employees. Validation Institute believes healthcare purchasers can use the "power of the purse" to achieve this. We applaud the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health for taking this important step for their employer members."

Visit pbghsymposium.com to register for the 2019 PBGH Symposium. Employers interested in learning more about the CHVP can contact info@pbghpa.org.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Portsmouth, N.H., the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. www.validationinstitute.com



SOURCE The Pittsburgh Business Group on Health

Related Links

http://www.pbghpa.org

