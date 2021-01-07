Pittsburgh Business Group On Health Announces Winner Of Fall 2020 Innovations Summit

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Business Group on Health (PBGH) today announces Quit Genius as the winner of the fall 2020 PBGH Innovations Summit, which identifies and rewards emerging health care technologies, products or services designed to help employers build a healthier workforce.

San Francisco, CA-based Quit Genius is the world's first technology-enabled digital clinic for multiple addictions – allowing employees and health plan members to access a proven treatment program 100 percent remotely. It is estimated one in four Americans battle a substance addiction that adversely affects health and happiness.

"PBGH is proud to recognize Quit Genius for its work in developing an easy-to-use digital platform, which allows employees to improve their lives and beat back the addictive behaviors that limit their ability to live a healthy life," said Jessica Brooks, CEO & executive director, PBGH.

Quit Genius is built around the simple idea that everyone deserves access to high quality, cost-effective addiction treatment. It is a good business decision for employers to offer a quality addiction solution.

"When left unchecked, addiction can wreak havoc in a person's life. The price of addiction impacts individuals as well as employers. Many organizations don't realize the true cost of substance use disorder as it relates to healthcare. Employees with multiple addictions are one of the most significant drivers of an organization's medical spend. We are thrilled that forward thinking organizations are beginning to recognize this issue and taking steps forward to solve it," said Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, CEO and Co-Founder of Quit Genius.

Brooks said while more than 50 companies were considered for the fall Innovations Summit, a pre-selection committee whittled the number down to just five finalists, which had the most promise for employers. During the Summit, each of the finalists then presented to a "Shark Tank-like" employer panel, from which a winner was selected.

Nominations for the spring 2021 PBGH Innovations Summit will open in January 2021. For more information, visit www.pbghpa.org.

About the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health

PBGH empowers the business community to get the most value, access, and quality in healthcare. As the region's only not-for-profit business-only coalition representing the healthcare needs of more than one million employees and family members regionally and across the country, PBGH leverages collective action, heightened awareness, and advocacy on behalf of the business community to ensure available healthcare options promote a vibrant regional economic future. Founded in 1981, PBGH is comprised of large, mid-size and small employers across private and public, government and academia sectors. @pbghpa

SOURCE The Pittsburgh Business Group on Health

Related Links

http://www.pbghpa.org

