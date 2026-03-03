Pittsburgh joins national movement for safer roads with Verra Mobility red light safety program

City's first red light cameras to be deployed at six high-risk intersections

MESA, Ariz., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced a partnership with the city of Pittsburgh to deliver, operate, and maintain a red-light camera program in the city. Cameras will be installed at six high-risk intersections, strategically placed to maximize safety impact.

According to Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, 750 crashes, including seven fatal crashes, occurred in the city between 2019 and 2023 due to red light running. Through the program, Pittsburgh will join 337 other U.S. cities utilizing automated enforcement to change driver behavior and make roads safer.

"In Pittsburgh, our roads need to be safer for everyone," said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor. "Running red lights is serious and puts our residents at higher risk for accidents that could have been prevented. Automated enforcement has been proven to reduce this risk and will help change dangerous driving behaviors to help us work towards our goal of zero injuries and fatalities due to crashes."

Following the initial program launch, Pittsburgh will continue to prioritize road safety by adding six intersections to the program each year, up to 30 locations by the end of 2029.

Verra Mobility's red light safety programs have showcased their effectiveness in reducing crashes and improving driver behavior. Similar programs have shown proven road safety results:

In New York City, the average daily number of red-light running violations issued at camera locations has declined by over 73% since the program began in 1994.





Near Washington, D.C., a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety showed the odds of red-light running in Arlington, VA, fell by 86%.

"Pittsburgh is showing true leadership by investing in proven safety technology that protects its residents today and builds a smarter, safer future for tomorrow," said Melba Rivera-Irizarry, vice president, Verra Mobility. "With each new intersection added, the city is reinforcing its commitment to innovation and public safety, and we're proud to be part of that journey."

The first set of cameras is expected to be live for summer 2026. There will be a public education campaign prior to the start of the program, with a 60-day warning period before citations are issued.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

