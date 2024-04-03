PITTSBURGH PLASTIC SURGEON PRIORITIZES SEMAGLUTIDE PATIENT HEALTH & SAFETY THROUGH LAUNCH OF NEW PROGRAM

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellissimo Plastic Surgery and Medi Spa announced Tuesday the launch of its Comprehensive Semaglutide and Wellness Program . The program is designed to offer a holistic and patient-centric approach to weight loss using semaglutides. It is distinguished by its in-house management team, which includes a nurse practitioner, a dietician, and a collaboration with other specialties. This gives participants access to resources to help them succeed in their weight loss journey. The initiative underscores Bellissimo's commitment to ensuring patient safety, optimal health outcomes, and satisfaction.

Semaglutide-based treatments, known to help with rapid weight loss through drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, often lack comprehensive monitoring. Bellissimo's program introduces a framework prioritizing patient health, including an initial health assessment, ongoing nutritional and medical oversight, and resources to foster long-term weight maintenance post-treatment.

The program's multidisciplinary approach includes an initial health assessment and blood work to verify that the patient is a good candidate for the treatment, followed by regular monitoring and dietary guidance. Nurse practitioner-led management ensures continual evaluation of health metrics, while Dietician Leslie Bonci leverages her extensive nutrition experience to craft personalized dietary plans to maintain weight loss long-term.

Highlighting the risks associated with unsupervised semaglutide use, such as pancreatitis, GI issues, etc., Bellissimo emphasizes the importance of their program's structured monitoring and physician oversight.

Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Antimarino , Bellissimo prioritizes patient safety, education, and aesthetic results. The Comprehensive Semaglutide & Wellness Program continues this commitment, offering benefits like consultations with Dr. Antimarino to address uneven weight loss across a patient's body, gauntness, and excess skin. His expertise in addressing these aesthetic challenges provides valuable insights for participants.

Bellissimo is now welcoming new patients in their Monroeville office. Interested individuals can schedule a consultation or call 844-496-6647 for more information on the Comprehensive Semaglutide & Wellness Program.

About Dr. Antimarino

Dr. Antimarino is a renowned board-certified plastic surgeon and the visionary behind Bellissimo Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa in Pittsburgh. With advanced training from USC in cutting-edge weight loss procedures, Dr. Antimarino brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the challenges and solutions in obesity treatment and sustainable weight management.

For more information, visit https://www.bellissimoplasticsurgery.com/ .

SOURCE Bellissimo Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa