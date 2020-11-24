Pittsburgh Steelers and BetMGM Announce Partnership

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today that BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, is the team's First Gaming Partner. The partnership features fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsorship of the Steelers Kickoff pregame show, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage.

"We are excited to introduce BetMGM to Steelers Nation," said Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Not only will BetMGM be elevating some of our existing platforms, but they will be introducing new and exciting opportunities to Steelers fans. We are looking forward to kicking off this partnership."

As a Proud Gaming Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, BetMGM will have full use of Steelers marks and logos in communications across marketing, product, social media and digital properties. As part of the agreement, BetMGM will become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers once their online sports betting product launches later this year.

Key details of the partnership include:

Presenting Sponsor of the Steelers Kickoff pregame show which will be titled Steelers Kickoff Presented by BetMGM

pregame show which will be titled Sweepstakes coined "Decade of Black & Gold" where one grand prize winner at the end of the season will receive two (2) club level season tickets and two (2) VIP Hospitality Tent Passes for 10 years. In addition, weekly prizes will be awarded, with other entrants winning signed Steelers merchandise. The contest will run throughout the entirety of the NFL season.

Gameday media and weekly media including radio spots within Steelers programming such as The Point After , Players Show , Preview Show and In the Locker Room Show with Tunch & Wolf (ESPN Pittsburgh)

, , and (ESPN Pittsburgh) TV commercial spot to run during the Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference on Tuesdays, Steelers Weekly on Saturdays, and Mike Tomlin Show on Saturdays

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM said, "Steelers Nation is one of the most passionate fan bases in professional sports and we're thrilled to bring the excitement of BetMGM to Steelers fans. We're eager to launch BetMGM's gaming offering in Pennsylvania and I can't think of a better way to kick off our entry into the state than through this monumental partnership."

BetMGM recently received a license to offer online casino and sports betting in Pennsylvania and is anticipating going live with casino gaming in the state within the coming weeks, pending regulatory approval. BetMGM's offering will expand to include sports betting before the end of the year. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history. The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games and hosted 11 – both, of which, are the most of any franchise in the League. The Steelers have had 31 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ABOUT BETMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing GVC's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to expand in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

