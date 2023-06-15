Pittsburgh Student Wins Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Competition

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global entrepreneurship education nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) has named five student businesses as the winners of its annual Mid-Atlantic Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The young entrepreneurs distinguished themselves through innovative business ideas, which they will present October 3 at the national finals in New York to compete for the National Champion title and cash prizes from a pool of $18,000.

Competitors pitched their original business concepts to a panel of judges: Joel NC Barnett, SVP/Director of Commercial Affinity Banking at Fulton Bank; Delfina S. Correia, Director, District Executive at Santander; Vincent Halleran, Assurance Managing Director at Ernst & Young LLP; NFTE Alumnus Samuel Johnson, Co-Founder of Re-present Consulting; and Scorpio Rogers, PhD., Vice President at Mercy College. They selected a first-place winner to receive $1,500, a second-place winner to receive $1,000, a third-place winner to receive $500, and two runners up to each receive $200.

1st Place: Hannah Russell of Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy for Plateau, a custom platform shoe company, featuring a detachable top and sole design.

of Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy for Plateau, a custom platform shoe company, featuring a detachable top and sole design. 2nd Place: Tationna Pack of Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy for One-Minute Vending, a multicultural beauty vending machine business.

3rd Place: Misbah Sifat of Westhill High School for Mentor Fitness, an app that provides personalized workout routines from real mentors and trainers.

Runners up: Helena Sandoval of Brooklyn High School of the Arts for FITNATION, an online fitness community for women. Mia Paredes-Cabrera from Academy of Finance and Enterprise for Curly Course, an app that provides curly hair education and product recommendations.

"We are so proud of these brilliant young minds and in awe of their commitment to entrepreneurship and making a difference in this world," said NFTE CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. "Through their creativity and original ideas, our students demonstrate the power of their generation to transform their communities. When young people are given a platform to sharpen their skills and rise to their full potential, our economy and society thrive."

The NFTE Mid-Atlantic Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Santander, with associate support from the Citi Foundation and Reference Point.

About NFTE

Founded in 1987, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. Visit nfte.com .

