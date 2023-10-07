PITTSBURGH TECHNICAL COLLEGE FACULTY AND STAFF CITE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR DERELICTION OF DUTIES

Action Follows Months-Long Investigation of College President

OAKDALE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a singular focus on the future of Pittsburgh Technical College (PTC) and the students it serves, the College's faculty and staff are citing the Board of Trustees for dereliction of duties.

Since July 2023, the College's Board has been investigating concerns raised regarding President Alicia B. Harvey-Smith. The Board engaged an outside law firm to explore the matter, but did not place Dr. Harvey-Smith on administrative leave. The Board has had the results of the investigation since mid-September. Concurrent with the investigation, there was a unanimous vote of no confidence in the President by 82% of full-time faculty and staff, meaning all who voted, voted unanimously. Those results were shared with the Board.

Despite these facts, the Board has continued to delay decision making. In recent days several Board members have chosen to resign.

During the three-month void of the highest levels of leadership, PTC's administration, faculty, and staff have passionately fulfilled their responsibilities to keep the College running smoothly. A new quarter begins on October 10, and PTC is planning for an exciting future.

"We believe that it is our duty to inform stakeholders of the Board's failure to take decisive action because we love the College and the students we serve," said Nancy Feather, J.D., Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research/Registrar. "PTC plays a vital role in educating students for careers that fuel our region's economy. We know PTC's future is bright and will only become brighter – but we need to be freed from this impasse."

