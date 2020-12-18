Pittsburgh Unites to Protect Residents, Small Businesses, and Community Assets

At the center of this grassroots campaign is an appeal from Pittsburghers to Pittsburghers to instill a sense of pride in doing what's right to protect the 10-county region and the people, communities, Main Street businesses, restaurants and other local establishments, and assets and amenities that make this region special. The initiative involves celebrities, in addition to an array of Pittsburghers promoting a basic message: "Be proud to do the 'right things' now to protect each other and let us all get back to enjoying life in the region we love." These actions, if taken to heart by everyone in the region – especially during the holidays – are a best defense to help slow the spread of the virus locally until vaccines are widely available.

"It's game time for the people of Pittsburgh in our fight against COVID-19," said entrepreneur and football great Franco Harris, who has signed on as campaign spokesman. "We have to team up and work together. That will help us protect each other, our hospitals, schools, businesses and our entire economy, and put us on a path to once again enjoying our favorite parts of Pittsburgh."

Sally Wiggin, broadcast news veteran and former WTAE-TV anchor, adds, "Vaccines are on the way, but they won't be widely available for some time. Until then, each of us can take Pittsburgh pride in doing the smart things to protect ourselves and everybody we know and love. Pittsburgh, we've got this, and before too long we'll have another reason to celebrate."

"People here wear their hearts for Pittsburgh on their sleeves. Southwestern Pennsylvania is more of a community than a slice of geography. We care for each other like neighbors, even though we don't necessarily live next door," said Laura Karet, president and CEO of Giant Eagle, Inc. and incoming Allegheny Conference chair. "Right now, that spirit will serve us well and help to move us forward to better times in the new year. I'm confident that Pittsburghers will embrace this opportunity to wear Pittsburgh pride on their sleeves – and on their masks – and come together to help protect each other and the places that mean so much to us."

Karet is leading the COVID-19 Resurgence Task Force of the Allegheny Conference and the public service campaign alongside Bryan Salesky, founder and CEO of Argo AI and chair of the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, an Allegheny Conference affiliate.

"The show of solidarity in banding together – as one Pittsburgh community – sends a powerful message of support to those people and places, including our Main Street and smaller businesses and their employees all over the region, that have been made vulnerable by the pandemic," said Salesky. "Our small businesses create jobs and economic opportunities, and they also give Pittsburgh its distinctive appeal and character. They are an essential part of our region."

Karet and Salesky are joined by nine other regional leaders serving on the task force including:

Bill Demchak, Chairman, President and CEO, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.; Pat Gallagher, Chancellor, University of Pittsburgh; Cain Hayes, President and CEO, Gateway Health; Diane Holder, President and CEO, UPMC Health Plan; David Holmberg, President and CEO, Highmark Health; Michael McGarry, Chairman and CEO, PPG; Daniel Onorato, Executive V.P, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Highmark Health; David Roger, President, Henry L. Hillman Foundation; and Jeffrey Romoff, President and CEO, UPMC.

The initial phase of the campaign is focused on combating the resurgence of the virus. A second phase in the new year will encourage vaccination acceptance to help bring an end to the pandemic's grip. "Our goal is to see effective and efficient vaccine deployment across all parts of our region so that we are in the best position to have a healthy economy and be a leader among communities coming out of the pandemic recession," said Allegheny Conference CEO Stefani Pashman.

The "Proud to Protect Pittsburgh" campaign is funded with generous financial support from Allegheny Conference members and the local philanthropic community including Argo AI; Covestro LLC; Duquesne Light Company; Gateway Health Plan; Giant Eagle, Inc.; Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Highmark Health; MSA, The Safety Company; PITT OHIO; PPG Industries, Inc.; The Heinz Endowments; The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.; University of Pittsburgh; and UPMC Health Plan.

In-kind offers of assets and other resources to help propel the campaign and amplify its messages have come from Allegheny Conference Regional Investor Council member organizations including Carnegie Science Center; Comcast; Dollar Bank, FSB; Eat'n Park Hospitality Group, Inc.; Edge Case Research, Inc.; Gateway Financial Group, Inc.; Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania; Google Pittsburgh; Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank; Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.; Jewish Healthcare Foundation; Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.; NEXTpittsburgh; Pittsburgh Ballet Theater; Pittsburgh Penguins; Pittsburgh Pirates; Pittsburgh Steelers; Pittsburgh Quarterly; Point Park University; Robert Morris University; and UPMC.



Regional employers and other businesses, as well as local social media influencers, are asked to help amplify the messages of this campaign via their channels, especially during this holiday season. "I'm Proud to Protect" social media assets and messaging are available at ProudToProtectPittsburgh.com.

PROUD TO PROTECT PITTSBURGH is a public service campaign from the Regional Investors Council of the Allegheny Conference to support the Pittsburgh region in adopting health and safety protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19, remain healthy and rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

