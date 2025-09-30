Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium Accepted as Member of World Association of Zoos & Aquariums

Zoo Joins Global Alliance Dedicated to Animal Care and Conservation

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has been accepted as the newest member of the World Association of Zoos & Aquariums (WAZA), the global alliance of regional associations, national federations, zoos and aquariums, dedicated to the care and conservation of animals and their habitats around the world.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is one of only two institutions in the world that are members of WAZA, accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks, and certified by American Humane. "This verifies that the Zoo is uniquely positioned to be a world leader in the zoo profession and that we hold ourselves to the highest standards," says Dr. Jeremy Goodman, Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium President & CEO. "Being members of all of these incredible accrediting bodies is a great first step in us helping to unite all of these zoological organizations to collectively make the world better for wildlife and increase the united impact of our conservation actions."

WAZA CEO, Dr Martín Zordan said, "We are pleased to welcome the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium to the WAZA community. The Zoo's innovative masterplan and dedication to sustainability strengthen the collective efforts of our network to advance conservation and protect biodiversity."

Since 1935, the goal of WAZA has been to guide, encourage, and support the world's zoos, aquariums and like–minded organizations in animal care and welfare, environmental education, and global conservation. The organization promotes cooperation between leading zoos, aquariums, and national and regional associations, as well as with wildlife experts, academies, and universities. WAZA provides support for species-conservation management and husbandry of animals in human care, while encouraging the highest standards in member institutions. The membership consists of nearly 400 leading institutions and organizations around the world, and this number continues to grow. WAZA has formed partnerships with leading international conservation organizations, committing its members to tackle global issues such as the illegal wildlife trade, coral–reef restoration, marine litter, sustainable palm oil and climate change.

"I am so proud of Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium staff for getting our Zoo to this point," says Goodman. "The work is far from done and we must continue to push forward to keep the momentum going and get better every day."

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium connects people to wildlife, inspiring communities to conserve nature for future generations. The Zoo is one of only six major zoo and aquarium combinations in the United States and is home to more than 8,000 animals representing over 600 species. The organization's research and conservation projects are recognized globally and represented on all seven continents and five oceans.

As a regional attraction with a global impact, the Zoo is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, earning the Charity Navigator's prestigious 4-star rating. The Zoo is American Humane Conservation-certified and accredited by a variety of institutions, including the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), and the World Association of Zoos & Aquariums (WAZA).

